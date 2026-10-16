'He Means So Much To Our Group': Wild Players React To Brock Faber's Return

Minnesota Wild
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Nick Wosika-Imagn Images.
Nick Wosika-Imagn Images.
Oct 16, 2026 2:00 PMPublished Oct 16, 2026 2:00 PM
Brock Faber received a warm reception from Minnesota Wild fans Thursday night, but his teammates made it clear that his presence means far more than what he brings on the ice.
ST. PAUL, Minn. — Brock Faber might not be ready to return to the Minnesota Wild's lineup just yet, but his presence around the team is already making a difference.
Faber, who has been sidelined since suffering a skull fracture during a preseason game, was back at Grand Casino Arena on Thursday night as the Wild hosted the St. Louis Blues.
When Faber appeared on the arena's video board, fans welcomed the Minnesota native with applause.
It was a moment that brought smiles to his teammates and coaches, even if Faber himself appeared eager to get the attention off him.
"Yeah, that was crazy. And he had a little cookie-duster mustache going," Wild head coach John Hynes said. "Yeah, that was pretty cool. Actually, whole trio of them, Gus with the slicked back hair. It was pretty cool."
For a Wild team dealing with numerous injuries early in the season, seeing Faber back around the rink was a welcome sight.
"It's nice to see Brock being around again and big smile on his face and gets the fan support," Hynes said. "I think that's really nice. I think the connection between him and the fans it was great to see."
But while Faber's absence has created a significant hole on Minnesota's blue line, Matt Boldy explained that the team has missed much more than his defensive abilities.
"You see what he does for us on the ice as a hockey player, but he's an unbelievable person, a human being," Boldy said. "He means so much to our group, the energy at the rink every day, everything. When a guy like that is missing from the rink for extended period you definitely notice it. So we're happy he's back."
Faber's injury has forced Minnesota to make adjustments defensively, with several players taking on increased responsibilities in his absence.
Quinn Hughes, who has played with different defensive partners as the Wild navigate their injury situation, acknowledged how difficult it has been to play without Faber and captain Jared Spurgeon.
"You miss Brock, it hurts, and then you miss Spurgey. You could see it hurt in Winnipeg," Hughes said. "And when we get those guys back, we'll be at full power."
Hughes also appreciated seeing Faber receive recognition from the home crowd, even if the defenseman wasn't particularly interested in being the center of attention.
"I love Brock, and everyone in the room loves him," Hughes said. "So I was happy that he got recognized like that, and just to see what he means to the fan base and the city."
Faber's return to the arena comes as he continues recovering from his injury.
Earlier Thursday, Hynes provided an encouraging update on the defenseman's recovery, revealing that Faber recently had his stitches removed.
"He got his stitches out which was positive," Hynes said. "He's got another doctors appointment next week to then see what the next progression will be. He's doing really well."
Hynes added that Faber has not yet been cleared for physical activity and that the team will have a better understanding of his next steps following that appointment.
There remains no announced timetable for Faber's return to the lineup. For now, though, simply having him back around the team is meaningful.
And judging by the reaction from the crowd and his teammates Thursday night, Faber's presence has been missed both on and off the ice.
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