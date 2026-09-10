'I'm Excited To Get Going': Quinn Hughes Says Wild Have Nothing Left To Prove To Him
The star defenseman praises Minnesota’s roster and coaching staff while delaying contract talks, insisting his long-term future hinges on personal timing rather than the team's championship potential.
Quinn Hughes isn't ready to make a decision on his long-term future with the Minnesota Wild. But if there is one thing standing between Hughes and a contract extension, it doesn't appear to be the team around him.
Hughes spoke on Wednesday at the NHL/NHLPA player media tour in Las Vegas and made it clear that he intends to take his time before deciding whether to sign a long-term extension with Minnesota.
But when asked what he still needs to see from the Wild before making that decision, Hughes' answer couldn't have been much clearer.
“What do I need to see from the team? Nothing,” Hughes said. “I’m happy with that aspect, for sure.”
For the Wild, that might be one of the most encouraging things Hughes said all day.
Hughes isn't entering the season wondering whether Minnesota can contend. He isn't waiting to see whether he likes playing for John Hynes, whether he fits alongside Brock Faber or whether the Wild have enough talent around him.
In fact, Hughes went out of his way to praise all of those things.
“I really enjoyed my time in Minnesota last year,” Hughes said. “I’m excited to get going at camp here. Really excited. I think we’ve got a great team. I love (John Hynes). I love (Kirill Kaprizov). I love playing with Brock (Faber). I’ve always said I’ll probably play another three, four years in the league just because of how well he skates and we make it easy on each other. Those are all massive draws for me.”
Hughes' first season with the Wild wasn't exactly a normal introduction to a new organization, either.
After being traded in December, Hughes spent less than a week in Minnesota before leaving for Christmas. The Wild then embarked on the longest road trip in franchise history with the World Juniors taking over Grand Casino Arena before the NHL's Olympic break arrived shortly thereafter.
“I got traded in December, I was in Minnesota for six, seven days, then you go home for Christmas for four days,” Hughes said. “You come back, we have the longest road trip in Wild history because of the World Juniors being at the rink. And then you go home for two weeks. And then you go to the Olympics for a month. It was a lot.”
Despite the unusual circumstances, Hughes came away from the season with a positive impression of Minnesota.
He also contrasted his situation with the pressure he felt during his final season in Vancouver, when the Canucks were near the bottom of the NHL standings.
“Vancouver weighed heavy on me, just because we were 31st or 32nd in the league,” Hughes said. “That ain’t fun. I don’t see that happening in Minnesota. I think we’ve got a great team. So it’s not going to weigh over me personally. I’m excited to play hockey.”
None of that means an extension is imminent.
Hughes said negotiations with the Wild haven't progressed very far this summer because he deliberately wanted to get away from hockey, reset and spend time with friends and family.
“This is going to be done whenever I feel like it needs to be done,” Hughes said. “I don’t feel backed up against the wall. I’m very thoughtful. I want to take my time on everything and make sure I’m making a decision that is going to be good for everyone.”
He added that he expects conversations to “heat up” as the season approaches but doesn't feel any obligation to have a contract signed before training camp.
That uncertainty will continue to surround the Wild until Hughes puts pen to paper.
But there is an important distinction between Hughes needing more time to make one of the biggest decisions of his career and Hughes needing the Wild to convince him they're the right team.
At least when it comes to the latter, Hughes says there's nothing left for Minnesota to prove.
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