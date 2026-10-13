'I'm Not Going To Shy Away From It': Rieger Lorenz Making His Presence Felt With Wild

Minnesota Wild
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Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images.
Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images.
Oct 13, 2026 12:00 PMPublished Oct 13, 2026 12:00 PM
From dropping the gloves to igniting the forecheck, the 22-year-old rookie is blending elite speed with a fearless physical edge to cement his spot in Minnesota’s lineup.
ST. PAUL, Minn. — Rieger Lorenz isn’t wasting any time making his presence felt with the Minnesota Wild.
Just two games into his NHL career, the 22-year-old forward has already displayed the qualities that helped earn him his first opportunity at the highest level.
Speed, physicality, relentless forechecking and a willingness to stand up for himself have all been evident in Lorenz’s first two appearances.
During Monday’s game against the Vegas Golden Knights at Grand Casino Arena, Lorenz continued to make an impression, contributing to Minnesota’s third goal and dropping the gloves for his first NHL fight.
For Wild head coach John Hynes, those contributions are exactly what the organization hoped to see from the young forward.
“A lot of speed and a high competitiveness factor on the forecheck,” Hynes said. “I think, I don’t know if you saw it or not, but even I think his first shift in Florida was a forecheck, and he got a point-blank slot shot right there.”
“He’s hard on the puck and very competitive. Seems like he’s responsible and understands how to play without the puck.”
Lorenz’s impact was particularly noticeable on Minnesota’s third goal against Vegas.
After the Golden Knights failed to secure a loose puck, Lorenz used his speed and aggressive forechecking instincts to pressure the play, helping create an opportunity that Bobby Brink capitalized on.
It was the type of sequence that illustrated why Lorenz has been able to make an immediate impression despite having limited NHL experience.
“I felt a little bit jittery in the first two shifts there,” Lorenz said. “So I think, you know, when that loose puck’s there, that’s my job as a forechecker, to go get it. And I was lucky that Bobby made an unbelievable play.”
That ability to create opportunities through pressure is something Hynes has already identified as one of Lorenz’s biggest strengths.
“When you see him, what he brings is, he’s a hard guy, very competitive and hard on the puck,” Hynes said. “But his speed has certainly been a factor as well.”
However, Lorenz’s offensive contributions weren’t the only thing that caught attention Monday.
The young forward also found himself involved in his first NHL fight, showing that he isn’t intimidated by the physical demands of the league.
Lorenz explained that the altercation began after he finished a check and was confronted by his opponent.
“I was trying to do my job. I kind of finished my check up there, and he kind of grabbed me,” Lorenz said. “And I’m always willing to go.”
When asked whether his opponent had initiated the fight, Lorenz made it clear that he wasn’t going to back down.
“I think also, watch the video. I think he kind of dropped his gloves, and then, like I said, I’m not going to shy away from it.”
That willingness to compete physically is something that hasn’t gone unnoticed by his teammates.
Michael McCarron, who knows a thing or two about the physical side of hockey, praised Lorenz for how he handled his first NHL fight.
“Yeah, it was good,” McCarron said. “Lauzon is no weak opponent for your first fight. That’s a big boy. He knows what he’s doing.”
“I thought Rieger did a great job. He stood in there and he’s willing to stand up for himself. He did a great job.”
Beyond the physicality, Lorenz is also making an impression with his maturity.
Following the victory, Lorenz had the opportunity to recognize one of his teammates by presenting McCarron with the team’s postgame helmet.
Rather than focusing on Hughes' two points or Wallstedt's night, Lorenz highlighted the work McCarron had done throughout the game.
“He had some huge blocks. He was a dog in the faceoff dot and also on the forecheck,” Lorenz said. “He had some awesome forechecks for our team.”
“And when we had the momentum against us, I think he went out there and did a solid job to turn it back in our favor.”
For Hynes, that decision offered another glimpse into Lorenz’s character.
“New guy in the organization, but just really good head on his shoulders, sharp kid,” Hynes said. “I think a little bit wise beyond his years. He seems like the kind of guy that just gets it. Whether it’s hockey or a little bit of life or a situation, he seems like he’s on top of things.”
Monday’s game also carried additional significance for Lorenz.
The former University of Denver forward is no stranger to Grand Casino Arena, having previously played in the building during his collegiate career.
Now, he’s experiencing those moments on an entirely different stage.
“It’s pretty cool,” Lorenz said. “It seems like all the biggest moments of my hockey career have happened in this arena. So it’s pretty nice to kind of keep on that train.”
“Obviously, we’re so well supported here in Minnesota, and it’s just a pleasure playing in front of these fans.”
For a player just beginning his NHL career, Lorenz has already provided plenty of reasons for the Wild coaching staff to take notice.
His speed has created pressure, his physicality has added another dimension to Minnesota’s bottom six, and his maturity has impressed both teammates and coaches.
Two games certainly aren’t enough to determine what Lorenz’s long-term role with the Wild will look like. But if his first two NHL appearances are any indication, the young forward understands exactly what he needs to do to stick around.
And he isn’t going to shy away from doing it.
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