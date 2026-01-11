Immediate Impact: Quinn Hughes’ Start With The Wild Has Been Historically Fast

ST. PAUL, Minn. — There was no easing-in period for Quinn Hughes after joining the Minnesota Wild (26-11-9) after the blockbuster trade. In 14 games, he has already made franchise history.
With another three-assist performance on Saturday against the New York Islanders (25-15-5), Hughes reached 15 points in his first 14 games with Minnesota, becoming the second-fastest player in Wild history to hit that mark.
The only player to do it quicker was Cliff Ronning, who needed 13 games during the 2002-03 season.
For a defenseman, and one acclimating to a new system, new teammates, and new responsibilities, that pace stands out.
Hughes, 26, has one goal, 15 assists and 16 points in 14 games since the trade. His stat line reflects more than simple production. It underscores how quickly the Wild have leaned on him to drive offense and control play from the back end.
The assists themselves tell part of the story. Hughes’ vision and puck movement have consistently opened lanes through the neutral zone and inside the offensive end, allowing Minnesota’s forwards to attack with speed and spacing. Rather than funneling offense through one unit or matchup, the Wild have been able to generate chances across lines with Hughes acting as the common thread.
What separates Hughes’ start from a typical hot streak is sustainability. His production hasn’t come from isolated games or power-play spikes alone.
Multiple three-assist performances suggest repeatable influence, not opportunistic scoring. The Wild aren’t asking him to simply join the rush. They’re building possession and offense through him.
Fourteen games is a small sample in a long season, but the context matters. Only one player in franchise history has ever reached this point faster, and Hughes did it from the blue line while learning on the fly.
This kid is something special. Just wait until he fully gets acclimated.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com.