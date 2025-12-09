Inside The Surprising Franchise Moment Joel Eriksson Ek Just Delivered

Minnesota Wild (16-9-5) forward Joel Eriksson Ek entered Monday's game with no points in his last five games and no goals in his last seven.

He snapped both streaks with a three-point night in a 4-1 win over the Seattle Kraken (11-10-6) on Monday night.

He opened the scoring for the Wild in the first period which was the 26th time in his career. That goal tied Jason Zucker for the fifth-most opening goals in franchise history.

Eriksson Ek, 28, added on to the history books in the same game. He recorded an assist after that goal and tied Mikael Granlund for tenth most points in franchise history.

Then he picked up another assist for his third point of the night and officially passed Granlund for the tenth most in Wild franchise history.

