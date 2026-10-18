'I've Got To Step My Game Up': Daemon Hunt Embracing Bigger Role With Injury-Riddled Wild

Minnesota Wild
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Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images.
Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images.
Oct 18, 2026 5:07 PMPublished Oct 18, 2026 5:07 PM
Updated Oct 18, 2026 5:09 PM
Daemon Hunt discusses his growing role with the Wild, learning from veterans and adjusting to the NHL's in-game iPads ahead of facing Columbus.
The 24-year-old defenseman was originally drafted by Minnesota in the third round of the 2020 NHL Draft before being traded to the Columbus Blue Jackets in November 2024 as part of the deal that brought David Jiricek to the Wild.
Less than a year later, Minnesota reclaimed Hunt off waivers from Columbus, bringing him back to the organization that drafted him.
Now, with the Wild dealing with several injuries on their blue line, Hunt is getting an opportunity to prove he belongs in the NHL. And fittingly enough, that opportunity continues Sunday when Minnesota hosts Columbus at Grand Casino Arena.
With Brock Faber, Jared Spurgeon and Olli Maatta sidelined, Hunt has been asked to take on additional responsibilities, including penalty-killing duties and an increased role at even strength.
For Hunt, it's an opportunity he doesn't intend to waste.
"I mean, I've come so far in the past three or so years," Hunt told The Hockey News in a one-on-one interview. "I think it's just like being comfortable out there, being comfortable with having the puck on your stick."
Hunt has spent considerable time developing his game in the American Hockey League, where he's become accustomed to playing significant minutes. But translating that experience to the NHL presents an entirely different challenge.
"I log a lot of minutes in the AHL, so I'm familiar with it. But obviously, this is another level," Hunt said. "I think over the past couple years, my skating has gotten even stronger and better."
The biggest adjustment, however, has been finding the consistency required to earn the trust of an NHL coaching staff.
"I think just trying to find that consistency of bringing it every night and having the coaches being able to rely on you has been big for me," Hunt said. "So every day I'm just kind of working at it, trying to be more consistent with everything."
That development was on display Thursday against the St. Louis Blues.
Hunt logged 16:27 of ice time, including 1:42 on the penalty kill, during Minnesota's 5-4 victory. It was his highest ice-time total of the young season.
He also recorded two shots on goal while taking on a larger role with several regular defensemen unavailable.
"Yeah, it definitely feels good," Hunt said of the increased responsibility. "That's one of my strengths, penalty kill, but we're short-staffed on the back end, and I've got to step my game up. Everyone does. It doesn't really matter who's in the lineup."
For a young defenseman still trying to establish himself as an everyday NHL player, the opportunity to play more minutes has helped him settle into games.
"To be an NHL player, it is very challenging. So I'm still trying to learn how to bring it every day," Hunt said. "Last game was nice to be in a top-four role and be in the flow of the game, so that was really nice. And I thought last game was one of my better games this season so far."
While the increased playing time has been valuable, Hunt has also benefited from the experience surrounding him in Minnesota's locker room.
One player in particular has been veteran defenseman Zach Bogosian, who has served as Hunt's defensive partner.
Bogosian, a Stanley Cup champion with the Tampa Bay Lightning, has provided Hunt with another resource as he continues learning the finer details of playing defense at the NHL level.
"I've learned a lot," Hunt said. "He's a guy that's been around forever. Obviously, he's won a Cup. Just the little things, you know, the little questions on the bench, or whether it's during practice, just little things."
And Bogosian isn't the only veteran Hunt has leaned on.
"We've got a lot of veteran guys, though. Obviously, Quinn and Spurge has been around forever, so, even Jimmy Brodin," Hunt said. "They're great at what they do, and so I think just continuing to ask questions around those guys goes a long way, and those little details add up in your game."
Those conversations aren't limited to practices or meetings. Hunt frequently seeks feedback during games, sometimes immediately after returning to the bench following a shift.
"I'd say it's a bit of both," Hunt said when asked whether those conversations happen during games or practices. "After a shift on the bench, you just ask them a little question, or we look at the iPad."
Hunt also mentioned working on specific details with assistant coach Patrick Dwyer during practice.
"I really appreciate when guys come up to me and tell me what I need to do better," Hunt said.
But while Hunt has become increasingly comfortable handling the puck and playing against NHL competition, there's one part of the NHL experience he's still trying to figure out.
The iPads on the bench.
Unlike in the NHL, where players can review video of their shifts during games, Hunt said he didn't have access to the same technology in the American Hockey League.
And apparently, there's a bit of a learning curve.
"No, no. That's not in the AHL," Hunt said. "It's kind of new for me. Growing up, I never really used the iPads, so I don't know. I'm trying to be dialed on the game, but then guys bring out the iPads, and I'm like, I don't know how to use this thing and work it."
Hunt joked about trying to locate a specific play while also preparing for his next shift.
"Like, what time was the play I was in at?" Hunt said. "So, I like it. I'm just trying to get used to it still."
Despite the technological challenges, Hunt understands how valuable instant video feedback can be, particularly when trying to correct mistakes.
"If I make a mistake, or I thought I seen something different, and the play unfolds differently than I would, then I want to look at it because I like to visualize things and see," Hunt said.
The challenge is finding the right time to review those plays without losing focus on what's happening on the ice.
"It's kind of hard to do in the middle of a game," Hunt said. "Like, if I'm next up, I'm on the iPad. I don't really know yet. But I'm trying to figure it out."
It's another small adjustment in Hunt's ongoing development as an NHL defenseman.
From learning how to handle increased minutes to picking the brains of Stanley Cup champions and figuring out the technology available on the bench, Hunt is continuing to absorb everything he can.
And as Minnesota prepares to face the team that traded for him less than two years ago, Hunt finds himself with an opportunity to establish a more permanent role with the organization that originally drafted him.
For now, his focus remains on making the most of every opportunity.
"I'm happy about the last game," Hunt said. "Again, just trying to bring it every day and trying to enjoy the grind."
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