John Hynes Sees Something Different In This Year's Wild: 'It Was A Culture Game'

Minnesota Wild
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Rob Gray-Imagn Images.
Rob Gray-Imagn Images.
Oct 28, 2026 4:57 PMPublished Oct 28, 2026 4:57 PM
After an emotional win in Vancouver, the Wild closed their 10-day road trip with a 3-1 victory over Utah, showing John Hynes the maturity he believes his team lacked a year ago.
They were at the end of a grueling 10-day road trip, coming off an emotional victory in Vancouver that saw Quinn Hughes score in his return to his former home.
With one final game against the Utah Mammoth standing between Minnesota and a trip home, it would have been understandable if the Wild didn't have their best effort.
Instead, Minnesota delivered a 3-1 victory over Utah, and head coach John Hynes saw something in his team's performance that he believes might not have been there a year ago.
Maturity.
"I think the guys came plugged in," Hynes said to reporters in Utah following the win. "We talked this morning, and it was the end of a long road trip. Some of the lessons we wanted to get, we had an emotional win for [Quinn Hughes] in Vancouver, sometimes a year ago we wouldn't have responded the way we needed to respond."
For Hynes, Tuesday's game was about much more than collecting two points.
It was about how his team responded when the circumstances weren't necessarily in its favor.
"A lot of respect for Utah, both teams are really close together in the standings," Hynes said. "Like I said before the game, it was a culture game; you got to dig in, you gotta be ready to compete the way we can compete and finish this the right way."
Rather than relying on individual skill or offensive firepower, the Wild leaned on their defensive structure, puck management and willingness to compete in difficult areas of the ice.
Hynes was particularly pleased with the decisions his players made with the puck, something that has become increasingly important to the way Minnesota wants to play.
"I felt like we did a really good job of managing the puck," Hynes said. "We didn't give easy offense against not a lot of odd man rushes, lots of shot blocking, detailed in our own zone, but to me, I really like the maturity that we're playing with, particularly with our puck decisions."
Those decisions might not always produce highlight-reel plays, but they can determine whether a team spends its shifts generating offense or scrambling to defend.
It's the type of detail that becomes especially important late in games, on long road trips and against opponents capable of capitalizing on mistakes.
And it wasn't just the coaching staff recognizing the difference.
Wild forward Matt Boldy echoed a similar message when discussing what Minnesota showed against Utah.
"I think just the willingness to do the little things right, play hard," Boldy said to reporters in Utah. "It's not always the prettiest or the flashiest, but it gets the job done. When we play that way, it makes us a hard team to play against and a hard team to defend."
The physical side of Minnesota's game was also on display.
Michael McCarron, Boldy and Danila Yurov each dropped the gloves during the contest, providing another example of the willingness to compete that Hynes emphasized.
For Boldy, those moments were representative of the commitment throughout the lineup.
"End of a road trip, 10 days on it, and those guys willing to step up and do the little things. I think it goes a long way for us," Boldy said.
Of course, Minnesota's defensive commitment was complemented by another strong performance from Jesper Wallstedt.
The young goaltender continued to provide stability between the pipes, earning praise from Hynes for his consistency and ability to deliver saves when his team needs them most.
"Big time, he's playing at the top of his game," Hynes said when asked how much of a difference maker Wallstedt has become. "He makes great saves at key times for us in lots of different situations. He does what you need him to do, he's a great goalie, and he's been very consistent in his play, and he gives us a chance to win every night."
Wallstedt's play has given Minnesota another layer of confidence, particularly when the team is committed to limiting quality opportunities and protecting the middle of the ice.
But the larger takeaway from the victory wasn't necessarily about one player. It was about the collective response.
Hynes has consistently emphasized the importance of playing a connected, detailed game, and Tuesday's performance offered an example of what that looks like when the entire lineup buys in.
The Wild had plenty of reasons to experience a letdown after their emotional win in Vancouver. Instead, they found a way to finish the trip with another victory.
One game doesn't establish how much a team has grown, and there will undoubtedly be more difficult tests ahead.
But for Hynes, the difference between how Minnesota might have responded a year ago and how it responded against Utah was worth highlighting.
It wasn't the flashiest victory of the season.
It might, however, have been one of the more revealing.
And that's exactly why Hynes called it a culture game.
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