Key Piece of Wild’s Quinn Hughes Blockbuster Lands Massive $75 Million Contract

Vancouver solidifies its blue line by locking down Zeev Buium with an eight-year extension, highlighting the steep price Minnesota paid to land superstar defenseman Quinn Hughes.
The Vancouver Canucks have made a massive long-term commitment to one of the centerpiece players they acquired from the Minnesota Wild in the Quinn Hughes blockbuster.
Vancouver announced Friday that defenseman Zeev Buium has agreed to an eight-year contract extension carrying a $9.38 million average annual value. The deal is worth $75.04 million in total.
For the Wild, the extension is another reminder of just how significant the price was to acquire Hughes last December.
Minnesota sent Buium, Marco Rossi, Liam Öhgren and its 2026 first-round pick to Vancouver in exchange for Hughes. Buium, whom the Wild selected 12th overall in the 2024 NHL Draft, was arguably the most valuable long-term piece Minnesota surrendered in the deal.
Now, Vancouver is paying him like a cornerstone of its rebuild.
Buium appeared in 31 games for Minnesota before the trade last season, recording three goals and 11 assists. At the time of the deal, his 14 points were tied for second among rookie NHL defensemen.
He went on to play 45 games for Vancouver, adding three goals and nine assists. Between the two clubs, Buium finished his first full NHL season with six goals and 26 points in 76 games.
The 20-year-old's potential was hardly a secret to the Wild. Minnesota traded up one spot to select Buium 12th overall in 2024 after he fell further than expected on draft night.
Buium followed his selection with another dominant season at the University of Denver, recording 48 points in 41 games as a sophomore before signing his entry-level contract with Minnesota in April 2025. He was a Hobey Baker Award finalist and NCHC Player of the Year before making his NHL debut during the Wild's 2025 Stanley Cup Playoff run.
Minnesota ultimately decided it was willing to part with that upside because of the player coming back.
Hughes was already a Norris Trophy winner and one of the NHL's premier defensemen when the Wild acquired him. Wild president of hockey operations and general manager Bill Guerin acknowledged immediately after the trade that giving up players such as Buium was difficult, but opportunities to acquire a player of Hughes' caliber rarely become available.
Vancouver, meanwhile, clearly viewed Buium as a potential successor to Hughes on its blue line. Former Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin called Buium an “extremely talented offensive-minded defenseman” after the trade and pointed specifically to his potential to eventually quarterback Vancouver's power play.
The Canucks' new front office has now backed up that belief with an eight-year commitment before Buium has even turned 21.
For Minnesota, Buium's new $9.38 million cap hit doesn't change the calculation behind the Hughes trade. The Wild knew they were giving away a potential star defenseman to acquire an established superstar.
But Vancouver's $75 million commitment makes one thing increasingly clear: Buium wasn't simply another piece of the Hughes trade.
The Canucks believe he can become one of the players they build their franchise around. As the Wild are hoping to agree on an extension with Hughes.
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