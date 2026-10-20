Kirill Kaprizov Vs. Connor McDavid: NHL’s Hottest Superstars Set For Showdown

Minnesota Wild
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Perry Nelson-Imagn Images.
Perry Nelson-Imagn Images.
Oct 20, 2026 1:52 PMPublished Oct 20, 2026 1:52 PM
Updated Oct 20, 2026 1:57 PM
The league’s top goal scorer collides with its leading point-producer as Minnesota’s high-flying Kirill Kaprizov challenges Connor McDavid’s historic scoring pace in an elite Western Conference battle.
Two of the NHL’s most electrifying superstars are off to remarkable starts this season, and on Tuesday night, they’ll share the ice when the Minnesota Wild (6-2-1) visit the Edmonton Oilers (6-1-1).
Kirill Kaprizov and Connor McDavid have been nearly unstoppable through the opening weeks of the 2026-27 season, combining for 38 points in just 17 games.
Kaprizov has established himself as the NHL’s leading goal scorer with 10 goals through Minnesota’s first nine games, while McDavid has recorded an astonishing 23 points in eight games to lead the league in scoring.
Both players are producing at extraordinary rates, setting the stage for one of the most anticipated individual matchups of the young NHL season.
But despite his incredible start, Kaprizov isn’t spending much time thinking about his goal-scoring numbers.
“I don’t know. Just doesn’t try thinking about it. Just playing, play games, and just feel good,” Kaprizov said when asked if he was surprised to have already reached 10 goals.
It’s a simple approach from a player who has become one of the NHL’s most dangerous offensive weapons.
Kaprizov has scored seven goals over his last five games and enters Tuesday’s matchup averaging more than a goal per game.
Over an 82-game season, his current pace would translate to approximately 91 goals. Over the new 84-game season, his current pace is 93.
Of course, maintaining that pace over an entire season would be an extraordinary accomplishment. But his early production has demonstrated just how dangerous Minnesota’s superstar can be when he’s playing with confidence.
And on Tuesday, he’ll face another player who has taken offensive production to an entirely different level.
McDavid Is Off To A Historic Start
McDavid has recorded six goals and 17 assists for 23 points through Edmonton’s first eight games.
That’s an average of 2.88 points per game, putting him on pace for approximately 241 points over an 84-game season.
The Oilers captain is coming off a five-point performance against Utah, recording two goals and three assists in another dominant offensive showing.
Kaprizov has taken notice.
“It should be fun,” Kaprizov said about Tuesday’s matchup. “He’s really good. I saw his last game against Utah in game before. He’s flying on the ice, and he’s a really good player.”
McDavid’s speed has long been one of his greatest strengths, allowing him to generate scoring opportunities seemingly out of nothing.
But his ability to combine that speed with elite puck skills and exceptional vision makes him particularly difficult to defend.
Kaprizov also made it clear that Edmonton’s offensive talent extends well beyond its captain.
“They have a lot of good players. Draisaitl, too, Vasily Podkolzin play really good, too now,” Kaprizov said.
The mention of Podkolzin was particularly interesting, as Kaprizov acknowledged knowing the Oilers forward who he has known well the last few years.
Edmonton’s combination of high-end skill and offensive depth has made the Oilers one of the NHL’s most dangerous teams early in the season.
And Minnesota head coach John Hynes knows his team will have its hands full.
“Edmonton’s playing really well. They got some obviously great players. McDavid’s on fire, but they’re a good team,” Hynes said following Minnesota’s 2-1 victory over Columbus on Sunday.
“They’re playing some good hockey as well. So, it’s going to be a big challenge for us.”
Kaprizov Has Been Just As Dangerous
While McDavid has been piling up assists and points, Kaprizov has been finding the back of the net at an incredible rate.
His 10 goals through nine games have put him atop the NHL’s goal-scoring leaderboard.
Kaprizov has also recorded five assists, giving him 15 points through Minnesota’s first nine contests.
The Wild winger has been a consistent offensive threat since entering the NHL, but his early-season scoring pace has been particularly impressive.
His ability to create space, find shooting lanes and capitalize on scoring opportunities has helped Minnesota establish itself as one of the Western Conference’s stronger teams to begin the season.
The Wild enter Tuesday’s matchup with a 6-2-1 record and 13 points, while Edmonton sits at 6-1-1 with 13 points.
Both teams have enjoyed strong starts, making Tuesday’s matchup an early test between two clubs hoping to establish themselves among the Western Conference’s best.
And while Kaprizov and McDavid will undoubtedly draw much of the attention, the outcome could depend just as heavily on the players tasked with defending them.
A Showdown Between Two Of The NHL’s Best
Tuesday’s matchup presents an opportunity for both teams to make an early statement.
For Edmonton, it’s another chance for McDavid to continue his remarkable offensive start.
For Minnesota, it’s an opportunity to demonstrate that its defensive structure can hold up against one of the NHL’s most dangerous attacks.
And for Kaprizov, it’s another chance to continue a goal-scoring stretch that has already made him one of the league’s biggest early-season stories.
The Wild superstar isn’t focused on chasing individual milestones or projecting how many goals he might score.
Instead, he’s focused on maintaining the approach that has helped Minnesota get off to a strong start.
“Just need to be ready and have fun and keep playing pretty similar,” Kaprizov said.
Two superstars. Two teams with 13 points. And two of the NHL’s most dangerous offensive players sharing the ice.
Tuesday’s matchup in Edmonton has all the ingredients for an entertaining night.
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