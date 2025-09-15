Minnesota Wild Announce Helmet Sponsor For 2025-26 Season

ST. PAUL, Minn - The Minnesota Wild announced on Tuesday its new Helmet Sponsor for the 2025-26 season.

After having Toyota as the helmet sponsor last year, the Wild will have Blaze Credit Union sponsor their home helmets for the upcoming season.

"Blaze members can show their Wild Debit or Credit Card for priority slots in in any fan-based game or activity happening on the promo deck at Minnesota Wild home games this season and get a 15% discount at the Hockey Lodge."

