Minnesota Wild Claim Defenseman Daemon Hunt Off Waivers

ST. PAUL, Minn - The Minnesota Wild announced on Friday that defenseman Daemon Hunt has been claimed off waivers from the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Hunt, 23, was drafted by the Wild with the 65th overall pick in the 2020 NHL Draft. He spent parts of five seasons in the Wild's organization before he was traded to the Blue Jackets.

The 6-foot-1 defenseman played 13 NHL games with the Wild the last two seasons. He was traded along with four draft picks to the Blue Jackets for David Jiricek in November of last year.

In 48 games in the American Hockey League (AHL) with the Cleveland Monsters, Hunt recorded two goals and 14 points.

Because the Wild claimed Hunt, they have released defenseman Jack Johnson from his professional tryout (PTO).

