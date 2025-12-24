Minnesota Wild Set Franchise Record Heading Into Holiday Break

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Wild (22-10-6) set a franchise record in a 3-2 loss to the Nashville Predators (16-16-4) for its last game before the Christmas break.

Minnesota scored the first goal of the game but let up the next two goals on the power play to the Preds.

Joel Eriksson Ek was able to tie it up later and the Wild forced an overtime against the Predators. After no shots by the Wild, the Predators came into the attacking zone.

Erik Haula sauced one over the stick of Quinn Hughes and onto the tape of the trailing Steven Stamkos for the game-winning goal in overtime.

It was Stamkos' 17th career overtime goal and moved into a tie for the seventh most in NHL history. But the real history was by the Wild on Tuesday.

With the overtime loss, the Wild recorded their 50th point of the season. They are one of three teams to have 50 points, behind the Dallas Stars and the Colorado Avalanche. The Avalanche tied the second-fewest games to 60 points in a season in NHL history.

But, it was the first time in franchise history that the Wild entered the Holiday Break with 50 points.

Minnesota has dropped its last two games but has been playing great hockey as of late. The Wild are 19-4-3 since November 1st. They rank third in the NHL in that span with 41 points. The Stars have 42 and the Avalanche have 43 points since then.

“We’re in a good spot," Filip Gustavsson said after the loss. "We just have to keep winning after the break now and we’re going to be fine.”

