Minnesota Wild Sign Forward Brett Leason To A PTO

The Minnesota Wild, not really known for signing guys to professional tryouts (PTO's), has signed forward Brett Leason to a PTO. They recently signed defenseman Jack Johnson to a PTO as well.

Leason, 26, played in 62 games for the Anaheim Ducks last year. He recorded five goals, 12 assists, 17 points and 64 hits. The previous season he recorded 11 goals, 11 assists, 22 points and 80 hits.

The 6-foot-5 forward has been a bottom-six forward during his 220 career NHL games. He has also been on the penalty kill which is something the Wild are constantly looking for help with.

In four NHL seasons, one with the Washington Capitals and three with the Ducks, Leason has recorded 25 goals, 29 assists, 54 points and 195 hits.

Recent Minnesota Wild Stories

- Former Minnesota Wild Forward Inducted Into U.S. Hockey Hall Of Fame.

- Former Minnesota Wild Defenseman Retires From NHL.

- Former Minnesota Wild Prospect Signs One-Year Deal With Columbus.

- Minnesota Wild To Have 16 Games On National Television.

- Where Wild's Filip Gustavsson Ranks Among NHL Goaltenders.

- Minnesota Wild: What's Next After The Marco Rossi Signing.

- Wild Sign Marco Rossi To A Three-Year Deal.