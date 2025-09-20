Minnesota Wild Training Camp Injury Updates: Sturm Back Skating, Buium Out

ST. PAUL, Minn - The Minnesota Wild struggled with injuries a lot during the 2024-25 season and have already opened training camp for the 2025-26 season with some injuries.

Jonas Brodin has been skating and doing some drills but is still considered hurt after offseason surgery. Mats Zuccarello also recently got hurt and could be out for a while.

The timetable on Zuccarello's return is not know but Wild general manager Bill Guerin indicated it will be a few weeks likely.

Nico Sturm got hurt during practice and left early after day one. He did not practice for day two but was on the ice on Saturday so that is good news. John Hynes indicated nothing too major.

Zeev Buium practiced on day one but has missed the last two days with an injury. Hynes says it is an upper-body injury for Buium and doesn't believe it's a serious issue.

