Minnesota Wild Training Camp Updates: New Penalty Kill Units, Sturm Injury

ST. PAUL, Minn - The Minnesota Wild tried out some penalty kill units at Wednesday's practice. Guys like Nico Sturm and Yakov Trenin were not on the ice for the drills. Trenin was in the other group and Sturm was injured.

The first forward set was Joel Eriksson Ek with Matt Boldy. Marco Rossi was with Marcus Foligno and Ryan Hartman was with Marcus Johansson.

With no Jonas Brodin on defense the pairs were Jake Middleton and Brock Faber, and Jared Spurgeon with Zach Bogosian.

David Jiricek and Jack Johnson were in the other practice group. Zeev Buium also rotated in with Spurgeon and Bogosian.

"The guys who killed [penalties] today are the guys we are going to look at," Wild head coach John Hynes said after practice. "There are a few new guys we are looking to incorporate as well."

One guy who looks like will get a chance to kill penalties who didn't last year is Rossi. He added 14 pounds of muscle this offseason and worked on his face-offs so he could be an interesting guy to watch on the penalty kill.

Hynes also gave in update on Sturm who was not on the ice today. He is out with an upper-body injury but is still working off the ice to improve his back injury.

No update on Mats Zuccarello. He went to the doctor on Tuesday but Hynes did not have an update on him other than if it requires surgery, then Zuccarello will be out for some time.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com.

Recent Minnesota Wild Stories

'You Guys Know I Like Minny' Kirill Kaprizov Gives His Stance On Contract Situation

ST. PAUL, Minn - On Thursday Minnesota Wild superstar Kirill Kaprizov was given the chance to talk about the recent reports that came out about him On Thursday Minnesota Wild superstar Kirill Kaprizov was given the chance to talk about the recent reports that came out about him rejecting an 8-year, $128 million contract extension.

- What Is New On The Kirill Kaprizov Contract Situation.

- Wild's Mats Zuccarello Will Be Out For "A Little While"

- Is It Time To Panic: Kirill Kaprizov Contract Extension Situation.

- Marc-Andre Fleury Signs Professional Tryout With The Pittsburgh Penguins.

- Former Minnesota Wild Defenseman Retires From NHL.