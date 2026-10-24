'My Two Feet Are Planted In Minnesota': Quinn Hughes Opens Up About Future With Wild

Minnesota Wild
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Sergei Belski-Imagn Images.
Sergei Belski-Imagn Images.
Oct 24, 2026 7:44 PMPublished Oct 24, 2026 7:44 PM
Updated Oct 24, 2026 8:25 PM
Quinn Hughes offered an intriguing update on his future with the Minnesota Wild on Saturday, saying he "wouldn't be surprised if something happens soon."
Could a contract extension for Quinn Hughes be coming soon?
The Minnesota Wild defenseman offered some encouraging comments about his future with the organization Saturday while speaking to reporters in Seattle, suggesting that something could happen sooner rather than later.
As for The Athletic's Joe Smith's question about his process through contract talks?
"I'm where I've always been. I'm excited right now. My two feet are planted in Minnesota and you know, something could happen soon. I'm not really too sure," Hughes told reporters. "I'm really enjoying playing here."
Hughes didn't confirm that an extension was imminent, but his comments provided an intriguing update on his future with the Wild.
Credit to Joe Smith for asking the question as the only Wild beat writer in Seattle. The Hockey News did not travel.
His story:
The defenseman has consistently expressed his enjoyment of playing in Minnesota, and Saturday was no different.
"I love playing with, you see Brodes, Spurge, and when Brock comes back, there's a lot of things that are set up nicely here for me to have success individually and as a team," Hughes said.
Hughes was referring to Jonas Brodin, Jared Spurgeon and Brock Faber, the latter of whom has been sidelined after suffering a skull fracture during the preseason.
Having that defensive group around him is clearly something Hughes values, particularly when looking at the team's potential moving forward.
But his excitement isn't limited to the blue line.
Hughes also pointed to Minnesota's offensive firepower and the opportunities he has been given to play alongside some of the Wild's biggest stars.
"Then you see when Hynesy and Cappy load us up with Kirill, Boldy and Eriksson Ek, that is some of the most fun hockey I have ever played," Hughes said. "Playing with those guys and going out there and trying to compete with those guys and make plays. That is really fun stuff for me."
Playing alongside Kirill Kaprizov, Matt Boldy and Joel Eriksson Ek gives Hughes the opportunity to showcase his offensive abilities while competing with some of the NHL's top talent.
Beyond his individual success, Hughes also believes Minnesota has the pieces necessary to compete for a Stanley Cup.
"We have a great team. First thing, is you want to get into the playoffs but I would think that we have a chance to win this year," Hughes said.
That belief in the team's ability to contend could be an important factor as Hughes continues evaluating his future. Which he and his brother Jack have said before.
For now, the defenseman isn't putting a definitive timeline on anything. However, he concluded his comments Saturday with another interesting statement.
"So, I am really enjoying it right now. I am taking my time and we will see where it goes," Hughes said. "But I wouldn't be surprised if something happens soon."
Whether that means an extension is aproaching remains to be seen.
But Hughes made two things clear Saturday: He is enjoying his time in Minnesota, and he wouldn't be surprised if there is news about his future in the near future.
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