Newly Acquired Forward Records Point In Team Debut

The Minnesota Wild made a trade recently with the Tampa Bay Lightning. In his first game with his new team, the big forward recorded an assist.

Minnesota made the trade on Sunday. It was a one-for-one trade that sent forward prospect Mikey Milne to the Bolts for a veteran power-forward.

In his first game with the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL) the 6-foot-2 winger recorded an assist in the Wild's overtime loss to the Texas Stars.

His assist came on the power play after David Spacek ripped one home.

Boris Katchouk was a second round pick by the Lightning in 2016. He played in 261 career AHL games and recorded 64 goals, 90 assists and 154 points.

He has played in three NHL games this year and has zero points and five hits.

In 179 career NHL games, Katchouk has 15 goals, 21 assists, 36 points, 310 hits and is a minus-23. The 6-foot-3 forward has played four seasons in the NHL with three different teams.

