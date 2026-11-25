Minnesota Wild
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Griffin Hooper-Imagn Images
Nov 25, 2026 5:17 PMPublished Nov 25, 2026 5:17 PM
TSN's Pierre LeBrun reports that the Minnesota Wild view Pavel Zacha as a player of interest, but he also suggests the Boston Bruins might not be looking to move him at this point in time.
The fallout of missing out on Dylan Larkin is upon the Minnesota Wild.
The Montreal Canadiens paid a hefty price for the 30-year-old center, and time will tell whether the Wild were right not to raise their offer.
The Wild currently lead the NHL standings with a remarkable 41 points in 26 games, posting a record of 18-3-5. The Wild have looked good in every facet of the game, ranking fifth in goals scored, first in goals allowed and first in save percentage.
Their top players have taken their games to a new level, and any addition the Wild elect to make is to give the group more firepower.
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The latest report from TSN's Pierre LeBrun suggests the Wild are still looking for a top-six center. Joel Eriksson Ek has played at a No. 1 center level, and his two-way game has never come into question.
Zacha is a 29-year-old Czech center in the final year of a $4.75 million AAV contract. He's scored six goals and 17 points in 22 games this year, primarily playing his 5-on-5 minutes with David Pastrnak, JJ Peterka, or Morgan Geekie. Recently, Zacha and Pastrnak have been separated, and Zacha is skating with Peterka and Casey Mittelstadt.
Throughout his NHL career, Zacha has been a streaky goal scorer. He doesn't shoot many pucks on net, so when his shooting luck falters, his goal-scoring does too. In his lone 30-goal season in 2025-26, Zacha scored on 22.9 percent of his shots.
thehockeynews.comNHL Center Trade Targets The Minnesota Wild Can Explore If A Dylan Larkin Deal Is Off The TableAccording to the latest reports, the Detroit Red Wings have no interest in dealing Dylan Larkin to the Minnesota Wild. With him off the table, here are three other directions the Minnesota Wild could turn to.
Zacha has had success as a playmaker. He has recorded 30 or more assists in every season as a Bruin, dating back to 2022-23. His 6-foot-4, 212-pound frame also makes him a solid defensive contributor.
Although acquiring Zacha comes at the risk of being purely a rental, he could provide the center depth the Wild need to compete further with the strong teams in the Western Conference.
Another issue the Wild might find in acquiring Zacha that LeBrun noted in his report is that the Bruins might not want to move him at this point. There have been discussions between Bruins GM Don Sweeney and Zacha's camp, but all by all indications, the two parties are yet to come to any sort of agreement and are unlikely to do so.
The longer this goes on, the more likely the Bruins will be to move on from Zacha via trade rather than lose him for nothing in free agency. The Bruins already have several young centers in their lineup, so moving on from Zacha could give those players the opportunity they desire.
But the Bruins might also want to keep Zacha, as they still boast a competitive roster and currently hold the first wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference. Moving on from Zacha would greatly hamper their chances of not only making the playoffs, but also making noise once they earn a post-season spot.
In all, Zacha would be a great fit for the Wild and a much cheaper asset to acquire than Larkin was. The Wild would face hurdles if they are serious about landing Zacha.
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