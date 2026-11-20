Minnesota Wild
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Nick Wosika-Imagn Images
Nov 20, 2026 8:31 PMPublished Nov 20, 2026 8:31 PM
According to the latest reports, the Detroit Red Wings have no interest in dealing Dylan Larkin to the Minnesota Wild. With him off the table, here are three other directions the Minnesota Wild could turn to.
Not only do they lead the Central Division by eight points, but they also lead the Western Conference and the entire NHL with 38 points. They've dropped just three regulation games and have lost just seven total.
The Wild have dominated every facet of the game. They rank seventh in goals scored per game and rank first in goals allowed per game. Kirill Kaprizov, Quinn Hughes, Matt Boldy, and Joel Eriksson Ek have led the way offensively, while Jesper Wallstedt has played at a Vezina Trophy-caliber level.
Still, it feels like the Wild have room for growth. Brock Faber has returned, the forward group is healthy again, and the front office seems interested in adding another established center to improve the team's depth.
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It is widely known that the Wild are very interested in Dylan Larkin. They've pursued him more aggressively than any other NHL team and have reportedly offered the Detroit Red Wings the best package to date. Still, the Red Wings reportedly don't want to engage in trade discussions with the Wild involving Larkin.
If that is the case and a Larkin deal is completely off the books, here are other directions the Wild can pursue in hopes of finding another top-six center.
Veteran Second Line Centers
Evgeni Malkin, Ryan O'Reilly, and Pavel Zacha
Although Larkin fits what the Wild want stylistically because of his speed and two-way prowess, there are other options.
Evgeni Malkin is now 40 years old, but with six goals and 18 points in 19 games on a struggling Pittsburgh Penguins team, it's clear Malkin still has plenty to offer. Malkin’s connection to the Wild also makes sense. Malkin and Wild GM Bill Guerin played together in Pittsburgh, and Kaprizov has trained with Malkin in the off-season, building a relationship between the two Russians.
His age is a risk, but on a one-year deal worth $5.5 million, Malkin is a fairly cheap option who might not cost many assets.
Ryan O'Reilly is once again showing he isn’t slowing down. The 35-year-old has scored nine goals and 20 points in 22 games while centering the Nashville Predators' top line. He is also in the final year of a $4.5 million contract. His two-way game would make the Wild even more difficult to play against and create a strong one-two punch with Eriksson Ek.
Pavel Zacha is also another interesting option for the Wild. Although the Boston Bruins are still competing for a playoff spot, Zacha is in the final year of his contract, and the Bruins still don't know what they want to do with him. There's uncertainty regarding a contract extension or a trade. If they do look to trade him, Zacha would be a great addition for the Wild. With six goals and 17 points in 21 games, Zacha is on pace for another strong season.
His size and scoring ability would be a major boost for the Wild's second line.
Blockbuster Moves
Elias Pettersson and Mathew Barzal
Larkin would be a blockbuster move, but with him possibly off the table, Elias Pettersson and Mathew Barzal become the next best options.
Pettersson had consecutive poor seasons, but he has bounced back in a big way in 2026-26. Through 24 games, Pettersson has notched six goals and 23 points. The Vancouver Canucks don't have much skill for Pettersson to play with, but he is still making the most of what he's got.
The 28-year-old is in the third season of an eight-year, $11.6 million AAV contract. That would make a trade difficult, but he could be worth the price if he’s truly rediscovered his game. With a connection to Hughes, he'd have familiarity immediately. Another issue could be that the Canucks might not want to work with the Wild after the Hughes trade last season, but there has been no reported bad blood between the two organizations.
As for Barzal, the New York Islanders have seemingly been interested in listening to trade discussions involving Barzal for quite some time now. He recently returned from an injury and has posted three assists in his first three games. Barzal's $9.15 million AAV is easier to handle, and his skating and puck control would add a different element than Pettersson’s.
A change of scenery could help Barzal find the consistency he craves.
Both options are highly unlikely, but would be franchise-altering deals.
thehockeynews.comWild Reportedly Interested In A Pair Of Flyers Wingers; Do The Fits Make Sense?The Minnesota Wild are reportedly interested in Philadelphia Flyers right wingers Owen Tippett and Travis Konecny. The Daily Faceoff's Anthony Di Marco has revealed the price, but do the fits make sense for the Wild?
Low End/Depth Options
Morgan Frost, Andrew Copp, and Kirby Dach
Of these three options, Morgan Frost is the most realistic and the best fit. Frost is a highly skilled center who has really never had the opportunity to play with highly skilled linemates. Still, the 27-year-old on an expiring contract has posted five goals and 14 points in 23 games with the Calgary Flames.
A spot on the Wild's second line could elevate Frost's game.
Andrew Copp is far closer to a third-line center than a second-line center, but that doesn't mean he can't be useful for the Wild. Although he plays a similar game to Ryan Hartman, Copp would bring penalty-killing experience and some level of physicality.
At 25 years old, what we've seen from Kirby Dach is likely what we’ll get, but maybe he has a bit more to offer. With two goals and seven points in 21 games, Dach hasn't lived up to the hype surrounding him when he was drafted third overall in 2019. Dach has continued to see his ice time and role diminish with the Montreal Canadiens, and a trade seems in order.
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