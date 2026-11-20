Pavel Zacha is also another interesting option for the Wild. Although the Boston Bruins are still competing for a playoff spot, Zacha is in the final year of his contract, and the Bruins still don't know what they want to do with him. There's uncertainty regarding a contract extension or a trade. If they do look to trade him, Zacha would be a great addition for the Wild. With six goals and 17 points in 21 games, Zacha is on pace for another strong season.