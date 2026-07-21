Predicting The Minnesota Wild's Opening Night Lineup

Fresh faces like Maxim Shabanov and Blake Coleman join a revamped defense anchored by Quinn Hughes, signaling a high-stakes roster shift for John Hynes’ squad in St. Paul.
ST. PAUL, Minn. - With nearly two months until the Minnesota Wild open the 2026-27 season in Nashville, there are still plenty of questions to answer before head coach John Hynes submits his first lineup card.
Filip Gustavsson is recovering from offseason hip surgery. Still, following an aggressive offseason that brought in Blake Coleman, Calvin Pickard and Olli Maatta, the foundation of Minnesota's lineup is beginning to take shape.
Here's how I see the Wild lining up on Opening Night.
First Line
Kirill Kaprizov – Ryan Hartman – Maxim Shabanov
Until someone proves otherwise, Ryan Hartman remains the favorite to center Kirill Kaprizov. The pair has produced together before, and Hartman's physical style complements Minnesota's superstar.
The intriguing piece is Shabanov.
The 25-year-old arrives from the New York Islanders and is one season removed from the KHL, with the offensive skill the Wild have searched for on Kaprizov's right wing.
It is hard to replace Mats Zuccarello but Shabanov's playmaking ability and hockey sense could make him an ideal fit for this line.
Second Line
Blake Coleman – Joel Eriksson Ek – Matt Boldy
The Wild's second line for the last few seasons had been one heck of a line. The combination between Joel Eriksson Ek, Matt Boldy and Marcus Johansson provided offense but the defensive side of things is where they excelled.
Coleman brings Stanley Cup experience, relentless forechecking and defensive reliability. Eriksson Ek remains one of the league's premier two-way centers, while Boldy provides the offensive creativity.
Expect this trio to draw difficult defensive assignments while still producing offensively.
Third Line
Yakov Trenin – Danila Yurov – Bobby Brink
There will be a lot of eyes on Danila Yurov this season. Assuming he is still on the team come opening night, Yurov will play a big role.
The 22-year-old had a good rookie season where he recorded 12 goals, 15 assists and 27 points in 73 games. He will play an even bigger role this season while also being the Wild's top trade assest.
Brink's offensive instincts and Trenin's physical, puck-retrieval game create an interesting balance that could allow Yurov to play to his strengths.
Fourth Line
Marcus Foligno – Michael McCarron – Nick Foligno
Minnesota has always held the rep of being difficult to play against and this line is a good example of that.
McCarron gives the Wild a true fourth-line center capable of winning faceoffs and killing penalties, while the Foligno brothers provide size, leadership and physicality.
This won't be a high-scoring line, but it should spend plenty of time wearing opponents down.
First Pair
Quinn Hughes – Brock Faber
This pairing speaks for itself.
Hughes is among the NHL's elite puck-moving defensemen, while Faber has already established himself as one of the league's most dependable all-around defenders.
Together, they give Minnesota a legitimate No. 1 pairing capable of controlling games at both ends of the ice.
Second Pair
Jonas Brodin – Jared Spurgeon
One of the NHL's most trusted defensive pairings remains intact.
Brodin continues to be one of hockey's premier shutdown defensemen, while Spurgeon's experience and puck movement make this duo a reliable matchup option every night.
Third Pair
Olli Maatta – Zach Bogosian
This pairing isn't flashy, but it doesn't need to be.
Maatta brings a steady defensive presence, while Bogosian adds physicality and penalty-killing ability. Together, they give Minnesota an experienced third pairing that should allow Hughes and Faber to take on the heavy offensive workload.
Goaltenders
Jesper Wallstedt
Calvin Pickard
With Gustavsson expected to miss the start of the season while recovering from hip surgery, the crease belongs to Wallstedt.
The former first-round pick now has an opportunity to prove he's ready to become Minnesota's long-term No. 1 goaltender, while veteran Calvin Pickard provides stability behind him until Gustavsson returns.
Projected Scratches
- Nico Sturm
- Daemon Hunt
Having a veteran like Sturm available as an extra forward gives the Wild valuable depth. Hunt is in the same boat as the seventh defenseman. Some other possible scratches or in the mix for minutes include Hunter Haight and Charlie Stramel.
Final Thoughts
Hughes transforms the blue line, Coleman strengthens the top six, and both Shabanov and Yurov give the Wild an infusion of skill and youth.
The biggest question isn't whether Minnesota has enough talent to contend. It's whether this lineup can stay healthy.
If Kaprizov, Eriksson Ek or Boldy were to miss significant time, the Wild's forward depth would be tested in a hurry. But if this group reaches Opening Night intact, Minnesota should enter the season believing it has the pieces to compete near the top of the Central Division.
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