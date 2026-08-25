Quinn Hughes Contract Talks With Wild Draw Concern From NHL Insider

Silence from the negotiation table sparks unease as Elliotte Friedman warns that the Norris Trophy winner’s looming free agency could become a major distraction for Minnesota.
The Minnesota Wild have yet to sign superstar defenseman Quinn Hughes to a contract extension, and NHL insider Elliotte Friedman is beginning to take notice of how long the process has taken.
Speaking on the latest episode of 32 Thoughts, Friedman said Tuesday that he has been surprised an extension between Hughes and the Wild has not already been completed.
“It has surprised me a little bit about how long this has taken with Hughes,” Friedman said. “As I said earlier this month, I’ll be concerned if it’s not done at the start of the season.”
Perhaps more notable, however, was Friedman’s assessment of where negotiations currently stand.
“I don’t think there have been a lot of talks recently between Hughes and the Wild,” Friedman said. “I don’t get that sense.”
Hughes is entering the final year of his current contract and is eligible to become an unrestricted free agent next summer, making his long-term future one of the biggest storylines surrounding the Wild heading into the 2026-27 season.
Minnesota acquired Hughes last season in a blockbuster trade with the Vancouver Canucks, adding one of the NHL's premier defensemen to a blue line that already featured Brock Faber, Jonas Brodin and Jared Spurgeon.
The 26-year-old immediately became a foundational piece for the Wild and gives Minnesota one of the league's most dynamic puck-moving defensemen. Hughes won the Norris Trophy in 2024 and has established himself among the NHL's elite at his position.
Wild general manager Bill Guerin has also made his intentions regarding Hughes clear since acquiring him. Minnesota wants Hughes to remain with the organization long term.
That makes the lack of a completed extension noteworthy, although it does not necessarily mean there is trouble between the two sides.
Contract negotiations involving superstar players can take time, particularly when the deal could reset or approach the top of the market for the position. Hughes' next contract figures to be one of the most significant deals the Wild have negotiated.
There is also still time before the situation reaches the point Friedman identified as concerning. Training camp has yet to begin, and the Wild still have the remainder of the offseason to work toward an agreement.
Still, Friedman's latest comments add some intrigue to a situation that has remained relatively quiet.
The expectation surrounding Minnesota since acquiring Hughes has been that the organization would eventually lock him into an extension. The question has never appeared to be whether the Wild want to keep Hughes. The question now is how long it will take to get it done and how long Hughes is willing to commit.
And according to Friedman, if Hughes begins the 2026-27 season without a new contract, that's when the situation will become considerably more interesting.
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