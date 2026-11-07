Quinn Hughes Says Wild's Chemistry Is Reaching Another Level: 'There's Zero Selfishness'

"I mean, I think that I've done it. I've had 17 goals in a year, 16 goals, and then last year was a little bit of a dip," Hughes said. "But I mean, all things considered, with where our team was in Van, and then getting traded and the Olympics, it was just a lot. So this year, I had no reason to think that I wouldn't be able to do that. But I mean, I'm also getting a million chances. I'm playing with Kirill and those guys, and we're just spreading the puck around. And, you know, I hope that I can make them better. They definitely make me better. So I think we're getting looks, and then obviously I want to capitalize on those."