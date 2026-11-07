Quinn Hughes Says Wild's Chemistry Is Reaching Another Level: 'There's Zero Selfishness'

Minnesota Wild
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Nick Wosika-Imagn Images.
Nick Wosika-Imagn Images.
Nov 7, 2026 1:08 PMPublished Nov 7, 2026 1:08 PM
Fueled by historic point streaks from Kirill Kaprizov and Quinn Hughes, Minnesota’s elite stars are mimicking powerhouse rotations to dominate the ice and propel a relentless winning surge.
ST. PAUL, Minn. - The Minnesota Wild (12-3-3) is finding its stride, and its biggest stars are leading the charge.
Minnesota has gone 6-0-1 over its last seven games, with Kirill Kaprizov, Quinn Hughes, Joel Eriksson Ek and Matt Boldy each riding seven-game point streaks.
Kaprizov has led the way with five goals and 13 points during that stretch, while Hughes has recorded four goals and 12 points. Eriksson Ek has contributed four goals and nine points, while Boldy has added two goals and eight points.
Together, the four have combined for 15 goals and 42 points over Minnesota's last seven games.
For Hughes, the success comes from the chemistry developing between Minnesota's top offensive players and the coaching staff's willingness to put them on the ice together.
"Yeah, I mean, can't say it enough. Just feel like we can tilt the ice when they're out there," Hughes said. "And yeah, I mean, there's been games where I feel like we've completely dominated. Today, I feel like we had two or three shifts where we dominated. But yeah, I mean, it's been good. I think it's helping us win games, and I think the coaches have done an unreal job getting us out there. And you see, like, Edmonton does it with Bouchard and McDavid and those guys. Colorado's done it for a bunch of years. So I think what we're doing has helped us be successful."
The comparison to Edmonton and Colorado is particularly interesting. Both teams have found success by consistently putting their elite offensive defensemen on the ice alongside their most dangerous forwards.
The Wild are now seeing similar results with Hughes quarterbacking an offensive attack featuring Kaprizov, Eriksson Ek and Boldy.
Hughes has also become an increasingly dangerous shooting threat himself. With four goals in his last seven games, the defenseman is showing the offensive instincts that previously helped him reach 17 and 16 goals in a season.
"I mean, I think that I've done it. I've had 17 goals in a year, 16 goals, and then last year was a little bit of a dip," Hughes said. "But I mean, all things considered, with where our team was in Van, and then getting traded and the Olympics, it was just a lot. So this year, I had no reason to think that I wouldn't be able to do that. But I mean, I'm also getting a million chances. I'm playing with Kirill and those guys, and we're just spreading the puck around. And, you know, I hope that I can make them better. They definitely make me better. So I think we're getting looks, and then obviously I want to capitalize on those."
Perhaps the most encouraging development for Minnesota is how naturally the group has begun reading one another.
Rather than relying solely on individual skill, the Wild's top players are moving the puck quickly, creating opportunities through constant movement and finding open ice.
"Yeah, I mean, I think that we're just, as a five-man unit out there, it's really fun playing with them," Hughes said. "We're moving the puck so quick. I mean, there's zero selfishness. Like, we share the puck so fast. And I think I said it a lot last year that, you know, after five, 10 games, we're starting to read each other. I mean, now we're at a point where I think they know what I'm thinking, I know what they're thinking, and we're just snapping it around. And it's fun."
That chemistry has translated directly into results.
With four of their biggest offensive weapons producing points in seven consecutive games, Minnesota has developed an attack that opponents are struggling to contain.
And if Hughes and the Wild's top forwards continue building on that chemistry, Minnesota's recent success could be just the beginning.
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