Report: Wild's Quinn Hughes Is 'Having Trouble' Making A Decision On His NHL Future

Per the latest report, Minnesota Wild defenseman Quinn Hughes is struggling to decide his future, weighing an extension with the Wild against joining his brothers on the New Jersey Devils.
One of, if not the most intriguing story line for NHL fans to follow is the future of Quinn Hughes.
While there are other fascinating storylines like Connor Hellebuyck's trade request from the Winnipeg Jets, Dylan Larkin's trade request from the Detroit Red Wings, and several contract disputes from RFAs like Cutter Gauthier and Simon Edvinsson, Hughes and his future have a stranglehold on the NHL.
Reports on the Hughes deal have evolved throughout the summer. At first, it seemed the Wild and Hughes would come to terms on a deal, but as the off-season went on, the likelihood of a deal decreased, and GM Bill Guerin had to address it publicly.
Recently, NHL insider Elliotte Friedman said he doesn't think Hughes wants a long-term deal in Minnesota and that the Wild and Hughes will meet soon to start working things out pertaining to where they are and where they’re going.
The uncertainty stems from whether Quinn wants to join his brothers Jack and Luke in New Jersey or sign a deal that lets him enter free agency in the same off-season as Jack.
Recently, TSN insider Chris Johnston was on TSN 1050 radio, sharing what he has heard about the ongoing situation in Minnesota.
“My understanding of this situation through the summer is I think he was having trouble basically making up his mind about what he wants to do for his future," Johnston started. "There’s a desire that we’ve known for years to one day play with his brothers. I think he did enjoy his Minnesota experience after the trade was made part way through last year with Vancouver.
And so I think at some point he’s going to have to I’m sure he’s been doing some degree of soul searching and leaning on conversations with the people he trusts around him, but he’s going to have to make a call on what’s best. I think the posture of Minnesota is that they’re here. I don’t think there are any restrictions on their end in terms of making him a very wealthy man. But he has to be willing to sign it. And at least to this point I don’t think that has been committed to or something he’s ready to do.”
Hughes is entering the final year of his contract and will become an unrestricted free agent when his deal expires. The Wild paid a premium to land Hughes with the hope that they could re-sign him as a cornerstone piece alongside Kirill Kaprizov, Matt Boldy, and Brock Faber.
Losing him for free would be a tough pill to swallow, even if it has given the Wild their best opportunity to win a Stanley Cup.
The issue in negotiations doesn't seem to be the dollar amount. After the Colorado Avalanche signed Cale Makar to a $20.4 million contract, the expectation is that Hughes earns about the same. The Wild haven't been afraid to dish out big contracts before, so as it stands, the ball is completely in Hughes' court.
If he wants to stay in Minnesota, Guerin will likely make him the highest-paid player in franchise history, but if he wants to join his brothers in New Jersey, Guerin will have to choose between chasing a Stanley Cup this year or trading Hughes for assets to extend their competitive window.
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