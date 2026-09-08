Report: Wild's Quinn Hughes Is 'Having Trouble' Making A Decision On His NHL Future

And so I think at some point he’s going to have to I’m sure he’s been doing some degree of soul searching and leaning on conversations with the people he trusts around him, but he’s going to have to make a call on what’s best. I think the posture of Minnesota is that they’re here. I don’t think there are any restrictions on their end in terms of making him a very wealthy man. But he has to be willing to sign it. And at least to this point I don’t think that has been committed to or something he’s ready to do.”