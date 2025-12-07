The Wall Finally Breaks: Jesper Wallstedt’s Road Shutout Streak Ends After Historic Climb

We have been writing story after story on the rookie goaltender Jesper Wallstedt recently. On Saturday, Wallstedt started another game.

The Minnesota Wild (15-9-4) continued its road trip against the Vancouver Canucks (11-15-3) for a late one. It was Wallstedt vs the Canucks' rookie goaltender Nikita Tolopilo.

Despite the run he was on, it was Tolopilo and the Canucks who put an end to Wallstedt's ridiculous streak.

In the loss, the rookie netminder extended his road shutout sequence to 161:09, which marks the third longest in franchise history behind Devan Dubnyk (170:23 from Oct. 25 – Nov. 5, 2016) and Niklas Backstrom (164:19 from Dec. 20, 2008 – Jan. 8, 2009). Per NHLStats.

He became the fifth rookie goaltender with a road shutout sequence of 161:09 or longer since 1929-30 (when forward passing was permitted inside all three zones). He joined Frank Brimsek (256:07 from Dec. 1-29, 1938), Jordan Binnington (227:17 from Feb. 5-21, 2019), Terry Sawchuk (192:36 from March 3-18, 1951) and Jimmy Howard (165:15 from March 20 – April 11, 2010). Per NHLStats.

Wallstedt, 23, entered Saturday's game without a regulation loss. Now 8-1-2 this year, Wallstedt was not happy with his performance in the Wild's 4-2 loss.

“I felt like I didn’t give us a good enough chance,” Wallstedt said.

Despite allowing four goals on 20 shots, Wallstedt still leads the NHL in goals-against average (1.95), save percentage (.936) and shutouts (4).

“I’ve got to fight through the screen a little better,” Wallstedt said postgame. “I thought I got stuck behind the screen a couple times and I couldn’t catch the release and that made it hard.”

It was a rare night off for Wallstedt. But if the Wild continue the goalie rotation, he will get four days off before playing the Dallas Stars (19-5-5) on Thursday.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com.

Recent Minnesota Wild Stories

Evaluating The Fit: Should The Minnesota Wild Target Kiefer Sherwood?

The Minnesota Wild's turnaround sparks trade talks. Could gritty winger Kiefer Sherwood's physical game and scoring touch solidify their revamped middle-six?

- A Historic Start: Wild's Jesper Wallstedt Joins Nearly Century-Old Company With Record Rookie Surge.

- 'That One's Not Going Anywhere': Inside Jesper Wallstedt's Signature Win Celebration.

- Minnesota Wild Get Marco Rossi Injury Update, Timeline For Return.

- Kirill Kaprizov Becomes Fastest Player In Wild History To 200 Goals.

- Wild Will Commit To A Goalie Rotation Between Gustavsson and Wallstedt.