The Wild Need Another New AHL Head Coach, But Iowa's Problems Run Deeper

Revolving doors behind the bench mask a deeper crisis in Des Moines, where stagnant player development and basement standings threaten to derail Minnesota’s once-vaunted pipeline of talent.
After just one season behind the bench in Iowa, Greg Cronin is heading back to the NHL after accepting an assistant coaching position with the St. Louis Blues.
His departure means the Iowa Wild will soon be led by their third head coach in three years and the fourth since Bill Guerin took over Minnesota's hockey operations in 2019.
But while another coaching search will dominate the headlines, Iowa's problems extend far beyond who's standing behind the bench.
The Iowa Wild finished the 2025-26 season with a 27-36-9 record, placing 28th out of 32 AHL teams. It marked the third consecutive season Iowa finished near the bottom of the league standings.
In 2024-25, Iowa finished 27-37-8, ranking 30th out of 32 teams. The year before, they posted the exact same 27-37-8 record and finished 29th.
Three straight seasons near the bottom of the standings would be concerning for any organization. However, the bigger issue is that Iowa hasn't been able to offset those struggles with a steady pipeline of NHL-ready talent.
The standard defense of poor AHL results is simple: winning isn't the primary objective. Development is.
That's true. But the problem for Minnesota is that Iowa hasn't done enough of either.
Over the past three seasons, the club has struggled at both ends of the ice. Iowa ranked 30th in the AHL in goals against in 2023-24, allowing 245 goals. They slipped to 31st in goals against in 2024-25, surrendering 251 goals. This season, they finished 31st in goals scored.
They haven't been able to defend. They haven't been able to score. And they haven't been able to win.
What's particularly puzzling is that these struggles have occurred while Minnesota has repeatedly been praised for possessing one of the NHL's deepest prospect pools.
For years, the Wild's sytem ranked among the league's best. Yet many of those highly touted prospects either bypassed Iowa entirely or spent years there without becoming NHL regulars.
Since Guerin became general manager in 2019, only three of his Wild draft picks have appeared in at least 45 games for both Iowa and Minnesota: Marco Rossi, Liam Ohgren and Daemon Hunt.
Rossi and Ohgren were traded as part of the blockbuster deal that brought Quinn Hughes to the Wild. Hunt was traded to acquire David Jiricek before eventually being reclaimed on waivers from Columbus.
And Jiricek was a failed development project.
He played 51 AHL games with Iowa and 31 NHL games with Minnesota. The Wild traded Hunt, a 1st-round pick in 2025, 3rd and 4th-round picks in 2026 and a 2nd-round pick in 2027 for Jiricek before trading him for Bobby Brink one year and three months later.
At least they got Hunt back.
Meanwhile, several other notable prospects spent years developing in Iowa with little NHL opportunity to show for it.
Ryan O'Rourke, the 29th overall pick in 2020, played 229 games for Iowa but never appeared in an NHL game with Minnesota. After going unsigned, he spent part of this past season with three different teams.
Carson Lambos, a first-round pick in 2021, has played 207 games in Iowa and has appeared in just one NHL game with Minnesota.
David Spacek, selected in the fifth round in 2022, has suited up for 192 AHL games while appearing in only two NHL contests for the Wild.
Jack Peart, a second-round pick in 2021, has played 123 games in Iowa without making his NHL debut.
Michael Milne, a third-round selection in 2022, played 172 games in Iowa and appeared in one NHL game before being traded to Tampa for a guy who spent a few months in the Wild's orgazation.
In fact, only five drafted players who have played both NHL or AHL games for the Wild since Guerin became general manager remain in the organization today.
Jesper Wallstedt, Lambos, Spacek, Hunter Haight and Hunt. That doesn't necessarily mean those players won't become NHL contributors.
Wallstedt has emerged as a legit NHL goaltender and was the Wild's starter in thr playoffs. While Lambos and Spacek may still have opportunities ahead of them.
Haight seems like he has an NHL future but whether that is actually with the Wild will remain to be seen.
This does raise questions about Iowa's overall track record as a development environment. The constant turnover hasn't helped.
Mike Murray originally oversaw Iowa before transitioning into a role focused solely on assisting Minnesota. Matt Hendricks later took over as Iowa's general manager.
Behind the bench, Tim Army gave way to Brett McLean. McLean left after two seasons to join the Vancouver Canucks' NHL coaching staff. Cronin lasted one season before accepting a position with St. Louis.
Now another coaching search begins.
At some point, Minnesota has to determine whether the issue is coaching, management, roster construction, player evaluation or the development system itself.
Because after three consecutive bottom-five finishes, the questions are becoming increasingly difficult to ignore.
The Wild don't need Iowa to win a Calder Cup every season.
But they do need Iowa to become a place where prospects improve, earn NHL opportunities and learn how to win.
Right now, the results suggest that isn't happening nearly enough.
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