Three Minnesota Wild Veterans Return To Practice, One Key Center Is Absent

Tim Heitman-Imagn Images
Nov 5, 2026 6:31 PM
Updated Nov 5, 2026 6:33 PM
In addition to welcoming back Brock Faber, the Minnesota Wild were joined by veterans Marcus Foligno, Nick Foligno, and Jared Sprugeon at today's practice. Joel Eriksson Ek was absent due to maintenance but will be in the lineup on Friday.
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