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Three Minnesota Wild Veterans Return To Practice, One Key Center Is Absent

Three Minnesota Wild Veterans Return To Practice, One Key Center Is Absent

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Julian Gaudio
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Nov 5, 2026 6:31 PM
Updated Nov 5, 2026 6:33 PM

In addition to welcoming back Brock Faber, the Minnesota Wild were joined by veterans Marcus Foligno, Nick Foligno, and Jared Sprugeon at today's practice. Joel Eriksson Ek was absent due to maintenance but will be in the lineup on Friday.

Injuries have been a challenge for the Minnesota Wild at this point in the season, and today's practice was a positive sign that they are on the verge of full health.

Brock Faber participated in his first team practice since suffering a skull fracture, and coach John Hynes said Faber will join the team on their road trip next week.

He also mentioned that captain Jared Spurgeon won't play this weekend, but Nick and Marcus Foligno are game-time decisions.

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Spurgeon is dealing with his second injury stint, as he is currently nursing a lower-body injury. He has been out since Oct. 27, but returning to practice is a good sign that he is improving and nearing a return.

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Nick Foligno has been out since Oct. 6 with an upper-body injury. He's played just three games this season, but it appears he will be ready to return. Foligno was a full participant at practice and took regular shifts as the fourth-line left winger.

As for Marcus, he rotated with Tyler Pitlick, which indicates his return eligibility is still in question. Foligno has been out since Oct. 8 with a lower body injury. He played just four games before heading to the injured reserve. Presumably, if Marcus Foligno can’t play Friday or Saturday, he'll be able to return during the Wild's three-game road trip. 

Brock Faber participated in his first Minnesota Wild team practice since suffering a skull fracture. Coach John Hynes confirmed Faber will not play on Friday but is expected to join the team during their three-game road trip.
thehockeynews.comBrock Faber Joins Minnesota Wild Teammates For First Practice Since Suffering A Skull FractureBrock Faber participated in his first Minnesota Wild team practice since suffering a skull fracture. Coach John Hynes confirmed Faber will not play on Friday but is expected to join the team during their three-game road trip.

The Wild's three-game road trip, where we could see any of the aforementioned players return, begins on Tuesday against the Montreal Canadiens. They then face the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday before closing it out against the Boston Bruins on Saturday. 

While Faber, Spurgeon, and the Foligno brothers returned to practice, Joel Eriksson Ek was absent. Hynes confirmed after practice that Eriksson Ek was out for maintenance and will be in the lineup against the San Jose Sharks tomorrow. 

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NHLMarcus FolignoBrock FaberNick FolignoJared SpurgeonJoel Eriksson Ek
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