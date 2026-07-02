'We're Still Very Good': Bill Guerin Defends Wild's Quiet Free Agency

"It's tough," Guerin said. "It's hard to sit by, and I don't want to say we're not involved. But again, I'm really confident in our team. We're a good team already. I just want to make sure we're doing the right things and not just jumping and taking away all our flexibility and handcuffing ourselves. I still think we're in a good spot. I still like the players we have on our team. We're still very good."