Why Patrick Kane Should Be On The Minnesota Wild's Radar

With high-scoring veterans potentially departing St. Paul, a future Hall of Famer could provide the elite playmaking and playoff pedigree needed to fuel Minnesota’s Stanley Cup window.
ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Wild have spent much of the offseason searching for ways to improve their top-six forward group, but one intriguing option could be emerging on the free-agent market.
According to NHL insider Pierre LeBrun, future Hall of Famer Patrick Kane is still weighing his options for the 2026-27 season and has not yet decided whether he will return to the Detroit Red Wings or test free agency.
That uncertainty should catch the attention of the Wild.
Minnesota's forward group could look significantly different next season. Mats Zuccarello has publicly stated he hopes to remain with the organization, but the Wild have also been linked to several high-profile trade targets this summer.
If the veteran winger ultimately departs, Minnesota would suddenly have a major offensive void to fill in the top-six. This would be the second winger in the top-six to depart after Marcus Johansson signed a contract in Sweden.
All indications show that Vladimir Tarasenko is also likely going to the free agent market after scoring 23 goals for Minnesota this year.
The Wild's top-nine could look very different come opening night.
Even at 37 years old, Kane continues to produce at an elite level. The three-time Stanley Cup champion recorded 57 points in 67 games for Detroit this season, averaging 0.85 points per game while finishing fifth on the team in scoring.
The Wild wouldn't necessarily need Kane to be the player who won the Hart Trophy in 2016. But they do need a proven offensive playmaker capable of helping drive scoring in the top six and on the power play. Kane still checks both boxes.
Minnesota has made it clear that its Stanley Cup window is open. Bill Guerin said following the season that the organization is focused on winning now, and adding a veteran player with Kane's resume would align with that mindset.
A line featuring Kane alongside either Kaprizov or Boldy would immediately give the Wild another dynamic offensive threat, while his playoff experience could prove invaluable for a team looking to build on its first playoff series victory since 2015.
Whether Kane actually reaches free agency remains to be seen. Detroit reportedly wants him back and Kane has spoken positively about his time with the Red Wings. But if he decides to explore the market, the Wild should at least make the call.
In Kane's career, he has always torched the Wild. In 62 regular seasons games, Kane has recorded 26 goals, 31 assists, 57 points and four game-winning goals. In 15 playoff games, Kane has eight goals, seven assists and four game-winning goals.
For a team looking to take the next step toward Stanley Cup contention, Patrick Kane could be one of the most intriguing short-term options available.
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