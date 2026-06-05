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Wild Forward Marcus Johansson Returns Home, Signs In Sweden

Dylan Loucks
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Dylan Loucks
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Updated at Jun 5, 2026, 17:27
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After a prolific 16-year NHL career, the veteran winger returns home to Färjestad BK, concluding his tenure in Minnesota following his most productive offensive season in years.

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota Wild forward Marcus Johansson has left the Wild and returned back home to continue his professional career outside of the NHL.

The veteran forward has now signed a deal to return to his native country with Farjestad of the Swedish Elite League to finish his career. The club announced on Friday.

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Johansson, 35, is coming off his best point-producing season in the NHL since 2016-17. He recorded 15 goals and 49 points in 75 games for Minnesota and scored four goals in 11 playoff games.

In 1,058 games, Johansson has recorded 200 goals and 566 points. He played the last four seasons in Minnesota and spent five total years playing for the Wild where he recorded 49 goals, 96 assists and 145 points in 281 games.

Johansson played for Farjestad from 2008-2010 before he turned pro for a 16-year NHL career.

The Wild will now have to replace the second line winger. He spent the last four seasons on the second line for pretty much every single game.

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