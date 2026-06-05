Wild Forward Marcus Johansson Returns Home, Signs In Sweden

Johansson, 35, is coming off his best point-producing season in the NHL since 2016-17. He recorded 15 goals and 49 points in 75 games for Minnesota and scored four goals in 11 playoff games.
In 1,058 games, Johansson has recorded 200 goals and 566 points. He played the last four seasons in Minnesota and spent five total years playing for the Wild where he recorded 49 goals, 96 assists and 145 points in 281 games.
Johansson played for Farjestad from 2008-2010 before he turned pro for a 16-year NHL career.
The Wild will now have to replace the second line winger. He spent the last four seasons on the second line for pretty much every single game.
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