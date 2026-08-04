Why The Wild Made The Right Call Bringing Back Nick Foligno

There is also the possibility that Foligno's offense could go back up a bit next season. Just back during the 2024-25 season with the Blackhawks, he recorded 15 goals and 35 points in 78 games. This was after he posted 17 goals and 37 points in 74 games with Chicago in 2023-24. With these, he has shown in recent past seasons that he has the potential to provide decent secondary offensive production.