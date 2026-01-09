Wild Activate Daemon Hunt, Send David Jiricek Down: Update On Zach Bogosian

The Minnesota Wild (26-11-8) played the Seattle Kraken (20-14-8) for one last road game before returning home from a long road trip.

In the win, forward Joel Eriksson Ek left with an injury. But the Wild also welcomed back defenseman Daemon Hunt who had missed the last ten games with a lower-body injury.

Hunt, 23, has two assists, 11 hits, 19 blocked shots and is a plus-3 in 13 games this season for the Wild.

With Hunt back, the Wild sent defenseman David Jiricek down to the American Hockey League (AHL).

Defenseman Zach Bogosian, who has missed the last two games with an injury, was sent home before the game and is day-to-day.

Minnesota is carrying one extra defenseman right now and it is Matt Kiersted who has one assist and five blocked shots in four games.

Jiricek, 22, has zero points and five hits in 18 games this season. The Wild gave up four draft picks and Hunt for Jiricek last season. He has one goal and three points in 13 AHL games this season.

