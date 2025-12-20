Wild Activate Defenseman Jonas Brodin Off IR, Send Aube-Kubel And Spacek To Iowa

ST. PAUL, Minn - The Minnesota Wild's (21-9-5) is back in action today against the Edmonton Oilers (17-12-6) for a day game.

The Wild made a few moves on Friday.

Minnesota placed forward Ben Jones on waivers on Thursday but he did play in the Wild's game. The purpose of the waivers move was to reset his waiver clock. They sent him down on Friday night as some of the injured players are looking to come back this weekend.

Five injured Wild players were back in Minnesota skating when the Wild played on Thursday in Columbus. Jake Middleton, Mats Zuccarello, Vinnie Hinostroza, Jonas Brodin and Marcus Johansson were all on the ice.

With Jones and Carson Lambos sent down, it is expected a defenseman and a forward from the injured list will play on Saturday.

But it didn't stop there.

The Wild activated defenseman Jonas Brodin off the IR and sent down defenseman David Špaček and forward Nicolas Aube-Kubel.

Špaček did not play in a game during his time up here. Aube-Kubel looked very good in his four games here. He picked up an assist on Quinn Hughes' first goal with the Wild and added four hits and four blocked shots.

Tyler Pitlick stays on the roster over Aube-Kubel.

With Lambos, Jones, Špaček, and Aube-Kubel all sent down, it’s expected that at least three previously injured players will return Saturday.

Quinn Hughes ‘Extremely Open-Minded’ About Future With Wild After First Night In Minnesota

Hughes arrives in Minnesota, impressing immediately with his calm demeanor and on-ice performance, fueling excitement for his future with the Wild.

