Wild Activate Marcus Foligno Off Injured Reserve, Set To Play Tonight

ST. PAUL, Minn - The Minnesota Wild (19-9-5) return to the ice tonight to face the Washington Capitals (18-10-4). We all know the Wild are banged up.

But they will get a forward back tonight.

As we reported a bit ago, Marcus Foligno will enter the lineup tonight for the Wild.

Foligno, 34, has missed the last nine games with a lower-body injury. The Wild will be without Marcus Johansson, Jonas Brodin, Mats Zuccarello, Jake Middleton and Vinnie Hinostroza tonight but Foligno is back.

The Wild's alternate captain has played in 23 games this year and has two assists and has 77 hits. He is expected to play on the Wild's third line with Ryan Hartman and Nicolas Aube-Kubel.

