Wild Activate Zach Bogosian, Nico Sturm Ahead Of Pittsburgh Game

Finally some good news for the Minnesota Wild ahead of its game against the Pittsburgh Penguins tonight on the road.

Zach Bogosian, who has missed the last 16 games, has been activated off the Injured Reserve (IR). The veteran defenseman played the first five games of the season.

Bogosian, 35, was hurt for 16 games with a lower-body injury. He returns to the Wild lineup. Nico Sturm has also been activated.

Sturm, 30, signed a two-year deal with the Wild before the season but then got hurt in camp. He has missed the first 21 games of the season with a back injury.

It is huge to get Sturm back. The Wild are already without Ryan Hartman and Marco Rossi up the middle. Danila Yurov is the first-line center and Yakov Trenin had to play center last game.

David Jiricek is being sent down in the move as well. Sturm will not play against the Penguins but Bogosian will. The plan is for Sturm to play on Sunday but we will see how Saturday's practice goes.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com.

Recent Minnesota Wild Stories

'I Would Anticipate That Moving Forward': Wild Will Commit To A Goalie Rotation Between Gustavsson, Wallstedt

Emerging rookie brilliance forces the Wild's hand, creating a dynamic tandem that will share net duties going forward.

- Wild's Rookie Center Gets First Huge Opportunity: First-Line Center.

- The Wild’s Wall: How Defense, Grit and Buy-In Turned Minnesota Into A November Powerhouse.

- ‘It Made Him Stronger’: Hynes Highlights Wallstedt’s Growth As Rookie Makes History.

- Wild's Marco Rossi Is Out Week-To-Week With Lower-Body Injury.