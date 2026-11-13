Wild Continue Dominant Start, Boldy's Hat Trick Leads 5-2 Win Over Toronto

Minnesota Wild
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Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images.
Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images.
Nov 13, 2026 2:58 AMPublished Nov 13, 2026 2:58 AM
Matt Boldy's sixth career hat trick, three assists from Kirill Kaprizov and another win from Jesper Wallstedt helped the Wild improve to 14-3-4, tied for the second-most points in the NHL.
Behind Matt Boldy's sixth career hat trick, three assists from Kirill Kaprizov and another strong performance from Jesper Wallstedt, the Wild defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-2 on Thursday night at Scotiabank Arena.
The victory improved Minnesota's record to 14-3-4 through 21 games, giving the Wild 32 points and placing them second in the NHL standings. Minnesota is tied in points with the Carolina Hurricanes (15-3-2).
The Wild have now earned points in 10 consecutive games, going 8-0-2 during that stretch. They have also improved to 9-3-2 on the road this season.
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But Thursday's victory was about more than just two points. Several Wild players continued to climb the franchise and NHL record books.
Boldy Continues Making Wild History
Boldy stole the spotlight Thursday with his second hat trick of the season and sixth of his NHL career.
The 25-year-old winger now ranks third in Wild franchise history in career hat tricks, trailing only Marian Gaborik (9) and Kaprizov (7).
According to NHL Stats, Boldy also became the fastest player in franchise history to record multiple hat tricks in a single season, accomplishing the feat in just 21 games.
Gaborik previously held that distinction after recording his second hat trick of the 2002-03 season in his 22nd game.
Boldy also reached two additional franchise milestones Thursday.
His first goal of the night marked his 348th career point, moving him past Pierre-Marc Bouchard for ninth place on Minnesota's all-time scoring list.
Later, Boldy scored his 40th career power-play goal, passing Brian Rolston for seventh place in franchise history.
Minnesota now has three hat tricks this season, tied with Anaheim for the second-most in the NHL behind Florida's five.
Kaprizov Extends Point Streak to 10 Games
While Boldy provided the goals, Kaprizov continued his remarkable offensive production.
The Wild superstar recorded three assists Thursday, extending his point streak to 10 games.
Kaprizov has registered six goals and 12 assists for 18 points during that stretch.
It marks the second time in his NHL career that Kaprizov has recorded a point streak of at least 10 games. His previous career-best streak lasted 14 games during the 2022-23 season.
Kaprizov became just the fifth player in Wild history to record multiple point streaks of at least 10 games, joining Mats Zuccarello (3), Mikael Granlund (2), Boldy (2) and Kevin Fiala (2).
Through 21 games this season, Kaprizov has recorded 17 goals and 18 assists for 35 points.
He is averaging 1.67 points per game and continues to establish himself as one of the NHL's most productive offensive players.
Hughes Joins Elite NHL Company
Quinn Hughes also extended his point streak to 10 games Thursday, reaching another significant NHL milestone.
It marks the third time in Hughes' career that he has recorded a point streak of at least 10 games.
According to NHL Stats, Hughes became just the ninth defenseman in NHL history to accomplish that feat.
He joins an exclusive group featuring Paul Coffey (11), Bobby Orr (7), Ray Bourque (6), Denis Potvin (4), Brian Leetch (4), Larry Robinson (4), Al MacInnis (3) and Phil Housley (3).
Hughes previously recorded an 11-game point streak during the 2025-26 season and another double-digit streak in 2023-24.
His continued production has been a major factor in Minnesota's success this season, particularly during the team's current 10-game point streak.
Wallstedt Keeps Winning
While Minnesota's offensive stars continue to produce, Wallstedt has provided stability in goal.
The 23-year-old netminder improved to 13-2-3 following Thursday's victory.
Wallstedt has emerged as a significant contributor to Minnesota's impressive start, helping the Wild remain among the NHL's top teams despite injuries throughout the lineup.
His performance has been particularly important with Filip Gustavsson sidelined.
Wild Among NHL's Best
Through 21 games, Minnesota has established itself as one of the league's top teams.
The Wild have collected 32 of a possible 42 points, earning 76.2 percent of the available points.
Their current 10-game point streak has helped them climb to second in the NHL standings, tied with Carolina in total points.
Minnesota has also earned points in 18 of its first 21 games, losing just three contests in regulation.
The Wild will look to continue their impressive run Saturday when they visit the Boston Bruins.
With Boldy scoring, Kaprizov and Hughes extending their point streaks, and Wallstedt continuing to win, Minnesota has plenty of reasons to feel confident about its start to the season.
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