Wild Goaltending Duo Named To Sweden's Olympic Roster

The deadline for Olympic rosters to be submitted was on New Year's Eve. Which means there aren't any second guessing projections. The rosters are set.

There may be some surprises to every roster like there usually is, but what shouldn't be a surprise is how well represented the Minnesota Wild are.

Team USA announced that Wild players Brock Faber, Quinn Hughes and Matt Boldy have made the team. Sweden announced its roster on Friday.

The Wild goaltending duo of Filip Gustavsson and Jesper Wallstedt will both make Team Sweden.

Gustavsson, 27, was Sweden's starter in the 4 Nations and was the first player they announced on Sweden. He is 13-8-4 on the season with a 2.47 goals-against average and a .912 save percentage with three shutouts.

Wallstedt, 23, has been a rookie sensation this season for Minnesota. He is 11-2-3 on the year with a 2.21 goals-against average and a .928 save percentage. He leads the NHL in shutouts with four and in save percentage.

Gustavsson is 6-0-1 with a 1.71 goals-against average, .931 save percentage and one shutout in his last seven starts since Dec. 8.

In 12 starts since Nov. 16, he is 9-1-2 and ranks tied for first in the NHL with two shutouts, third with a 1.81 goals-against average, tied for third in wins, and tied for fourth with a .931 save percentage.

He also ranks tied in the NHL with three shutouts this season.

