Wild End Road Trip Bruised: Zuccarello, Middleton, Boldy All Leave Game In Seattle

The Minnesota Wild (16-9-5) were back in action tonight against the Seattle Kraken (11-10-6) for one final road game before returning home.

Wild head coach John Hynes said before the game on Monday that there could be some game-decisions due to injuries.

Tyler Pitlick did not play in that game and the Wild went with 11/7.

In the first period, forward Mats Zuccarello got hit up high by Kraken defenseman Vince Dunn and did not return to the game.

“It’s a hard hit,” Kirill Kaprizov said. “I just hope he’s feeling good and can play as fast as he can. I don’t know, it’s tough.”

Late in the third period, Jake Middleton got hurt and was wincing on the bench. Nico Sturm got hit with a puck and left but later came back and finished the game.

Matt Boldy also got hit with a puck and left the game. There was only a minute or so left so its hard to really look into it if he will be out a long time.

Hynes did not have an update on Middleton after the game nor did he have one on Boldy.

“Some of those are stingers," Hynes said. on Boldy getting hurt. "Guys need a little bit of time. But as you know, you never know what tomorrow is going to bring when everyone wakes up.”

Recent Minnesota Wild Stories

