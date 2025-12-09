Wild Lose Tyler Pitlick For Seattle Game, Skating 11 Forwards

The Minnesota Wild (15-9-5) were back in action tonight against the Seattle Kraken (11-9-6) for one final road game before returning home.

Wild head coach John Hynes said before the game on Monday that there could be some game-decisions due to injuries.

Minnesota went with seven defensemen in Monday's game against Seattle. They had forward Ben Jones as an extra but he didn't even draw in. Instead Daemon Hunt slotted in.

Tyler Pitlick was the odd man out. The veteran forward has played in 18 games this season and has zero points.

