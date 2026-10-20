Wild Player To Watch: Quinn Hughes Closing In On Major NHL Milestone Against Oilers

Minnesota Wild
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Matt Blewett-Imagn Images.
Matt Blewett-Imagn Images.
Oct 20, 2026 4:49 PMPublished Oct 20, 2026 4:49 PM
Updated Oct 20, 2026 4:52 PM
Quinn Hughes is just three points away from reaching 500 career NHL points as the Minnesota Wild prepare to face the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday night.
The Minnesota Wild (6-2-1) will begin a five-game road trip Tuesday night against the Edmonton Oilers (6-1-1) at Rogers Place, and defenseman Quinn Hughes has an opportunity to reach a significant career milestone.
Hughes enters Tuesday’s matchup with 497 career points (68 goals, 429 assists) in 516 NHL games, putting him just three points away from becoming the latest defenseman to reach the 500-point mark.
The 27-year-old defenseman has been one of Minnesota’s most productive players to begin the 2026-27 season, recording two goals and 10 assists for 12 points through nine games.
If Hughes reaches 500 points in the near future, he would become the second-fastest American-born defenseman in NHL history to accomplish the feat, trailing only Hall of Famer Brian Leetch, who reached the milestone in 496 games.
Hughes has already established himself as one of the NHL’s premier offensive defensemen, and his production this season has been particularly important to Minnesota’s early success.
The former Norris Trophy winner has recorded at least one point in eight of Minnesota’s first nine games, including five multi-point performances.
He opened the season with an eight-game point streak and an eight-game assist streak, both of which established new franchise records for the longest such streaks to begin a season.
His contributions have also extended to Minnesota’s power play, which enters Tuesday ranked second in the NHL with a 32.1 percent success rate.
The Wild have converted on nine of their first 28 opportunities with the man advantage and have scored at least one power-play goal in eight of their first nine games.
Hughes has been instrumental in that success, using his skating ability, vision and puck movement to generate scoring opportunities from the blue line.
Earlier this season, Hughes reached another significant milestone when he recorded his 200th career power-play assist against the St. Louis Blues on Oct. 15.
Since making his Wild debut on Dec. 14, 2025, Hughes ranks second among NHL defensemen with 58 assists and fourth among all skaters with 65 points in 57 games.
Tuesday’s matchup presents another opportunity for Hughes to add to his impressive start.
Edmonton enters the contest with a 70.8 percent penalty kill, ranking near the bottom of the NHL. The Oilers have allowed seven power-play goals on 24 opportunities this season.
That could provide Hughes and Minnesota’s power play with opportunities to capitalize against an Edmonton team that has otherwise been among the NHL’s best to begin the season.
Hughes has also enjoyed success against the Oilers throughout his career.
In 31 career games against Edmonton, Hughes has recorded six goals and 24 assists for 30 points, averaging nearly a point per game against the Pacific Division opponent.
He leads all current Wild players in career points against the Oilers.
Minnesota has also enjoyed considerable success against Edmonton in recent seasons, winning 14 of the last 18 meetings between the two teams.
The Wild swept the three-game season series against the Oilers last season, including a 7-3 victory in Edmonton on Jan. 31.
With Minnesota looking to extend its winning streak to three games and begin its road trip with a victory, Hughes figures to play a significant role against an Edmonton offense averaging an NHL-leading 4.63 goals per game.
Whether Hughes reaches the 500-point milestone Tuesday or moves another step closer, his offensive production and ability to control the game from the blue line make him Minnesota’s player to watch against the Oilers.
Wild vs. Oilers — October 20, 2026
Game Information
● Time: 8 p.m. CT
● Location: Rogers Place — Edmonton, Alberta
● Minnesota Wild: 6-2-1 (13 points)
● Edmonton Oilers: 6-1-1 (13 points)
● Wild starting goalie: Jesper Wallstedt
● Oilers starting goalie: Devon Levi (projected)
How to Watch & Listen
Television: Wild+
● Play-by-play: Anthony LaPanta
● Color analyst: Ryan Carter
● Reporter: Kevin Gorg
Radio: KFAN FM 100.3
● Play-by-play: Joe O’Donnell
● Color analyst: Tom Reid
● Studio host: Kevin Falness
Edmonton broadcast:
● TV: Sportsnet
● Radio: 880 CHED
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