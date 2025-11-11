Wild Recall Defenseman David Spacek From Iowa

ST. PAUL, Minn - Before its game against the San Jose Sharks (7-6-3) the Minnesota Wild (7-7-3) recalled defenseman David Spacek from the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Spacek, 22, was a fifth round pick by the Wild from the 2022 NHL Draft. He has played in 145 games with the Iowa Wild in parts of three seasons. He has recorded seven goals, 42 assists and 49 points.

The 6-foot defender has six assists in 12 games this season for Iowa. With Jake Middleton sick, adding Spacek will provide the Wild with a seventh defenseman incase someone can't play tonight.

