Wild Reportedly Interested In A Pair Of Flyers Wingers; Do The Fits Make Sense?

Minnesota Wild
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Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
Nov 2, 2026 7:23 PMPublished Nov 2, 2026 7:23 PM
The Minnesota Wild are reportedly interested in Philadelphia Flyers right wingers Owen Tippett and Travis Konecny. The Daily Faceoff's Anthony Di Marco has revealed the price, but do the fits make sense for the Wild?
The Minnesota Wild benefited from the Philadelphia Flyers' influx of right wingers last season when they acquired Bobby Brink, but could they do it again?
According to the Daily Faceoff’s Anthony Di Marco, the Wild are interested in Owen Tippett and Travis Konecny.
The Wild are confident in their defensive core and their goaltending. Jesper Wallstedt has been outstanding, and the D-core has led the charge. Quinn Hughes is playing at a Norris Trophy level; Jared Spurgeon and Jonas Brodin have been lockdown defenders; Zach Bogosian, Olli Maatta, Matt Kiersted, and David Spacek have all provided excellent depth. On top of that, Brock Faber will return at some point this season.
If the Wild have any weaknesses in their roster, it's within their forward group, and GM Bill Guerin appears eager to improve it.
It's no secret how badly the Wild want to add Dylan Larkin to their forward group, but the latest report from Di Marco indicates the Wild are either interested in adding more on top of that or are preparing backup plans.
Tippett and Konecny are off to poor starts, but the Flyers as a whole have been awful. The Flyers own the NHL's worst offense, scoring just 2.19 goals per game.
Tippett has notched just one goal and two points in 10 games, while Konecny has recorded one goal and five points in six games. But there is reason to believe both players can turn things around.
Tippett scored 28 goals and 51 points in 2025-26, while Konecny scored 27 goals and 68 points. While both would be strong additions to their top six, each player would bring something different to the roster.
Tippett is one of the NHL's fastest skaters and strongest shooters. The 27-year-old stands 6-foot-1, weighs 210 pounds, and ranks in the 95th percentile in max skating speed (23.14 miles per hour), according to NHL EDGE. Additionally, he's in the 96th percentile in skating bursts above 22 miles per hour and the 92nd percentile in skating bursts between 20 and 22 miles per hour. His shot is also in the 97th percentile, reaching a max speed of 93.12 miles per hour.
thehockeynews.comReport: Wild Have Sent Multiple Offers To The Red Wings, One Factor Holding The NHL Trade BackAccording to The Athletic's Pierre LeBrun, the Minnesota Wild are aggressively pursuing Dylan Larkin and have offered the Detroit Red Wings several packages, including multiple first-round picks.
Konecny, on the other hand, plays a different game. While Tippett's game is built on speed, power, and deft hands, Konecny is on the smaller side, listed at just 5-foot-10, 192 pounds. The 29-year-old likes to be in the face of his opponents, looking to get to the front of the net and score greasy goals.
But that doesn't mean he lacks skill. His playmaking has improved drastically since his first few NHL seasons, and his silky hands let him finish chances in tight. Konecny is effective around the boards and battles hard for loose pucks.
Some of Konecny's struggles can be attributed to the lack of chances he and the team have produced. The 24th overall pick of the 2015 NHL draft has recorded just nine shots on goal. He ranks below the 50th percentile in every shot location metric. At his best, he ranks above the 70th percentile in each shot location and usually lands in the 90s.
As for Tippett, it just feels like the puck isn't bouncing his way right now. His shooting percentage is a woeful 4.5 percent. He's never been a super-efficient scorer, but that number is far below his career average of 10.3 percent.
Di Marco reported that the Flyers would be interested in acquiring Charlie Stramel and a first-round pick in the coming years in exchange for either Tippett or Konecny.
Tippett is in year three of an eight-year contract and has a $6.2 million AAV. Konecny is in year two of an eight-year contract with an $8.75 million AAV. Konecny has a full no-move clause, while Tippett has a 10-team no-trade list.
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