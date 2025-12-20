Wild's Ben Jones Clears Waivers, Sent To American Hockey League

ST. PAUL, Minn - The Minnesota Wild's (21-9-5) is back in action today against the Edmonton Oilers (17-12-6) for a day game.

The Wild made a few moves on Friday.

Minnesota placed forward Ben Jones on waivers on Thursday but he did play in the Wild's game. The purpose of the waivers move was to reset his waiver clock.

Also, the Wild are expecting a few injured players to come back this weekend so Jones being put on waivers makes it easy to send him down.

Now that the weekend is here, the Wild have sent Jones down. So an injured forward is nearing a return.

Jones, 26, has played in 20 games this season and has zero goals, zero assists, zero points and 47 hits. He played in 26 games for the Wild last year and had zero goals, zero assists, zero points and 51 hits.

