Wild's Joel Eriksson ek Out Day-To-Day With Injury

The Minnesota Wild (26-11-8) played the Seattle Kraken (20-14-8) for one last road game before returning home from a long road trip.

In the win, forward Joel Eriksson Ek left with an injury.

It happened around the eight minute mark in the second period when Eriksson Ek got tangled up near the bench.

"It was nothing major," Wild head coach John Hynes said. "I think he just got intertwined a little bit with a guy right at the bench. It wasn’t even a hit or anything like that. Just one of those freak accidents.”

It didn't look like anything too major or severe but it was able to keep the forward out the rest of the game.

After the game, Hynes also said Eriksson Ek will be listed as day-to-day.

