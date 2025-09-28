Wild's Kirill Kaprizov Is Out With An Eye Infection, Misses Practice

ST. PAUL, Minn - The Minnesota Wild worked on power play stuff during Saturday's practice. Every normal power play player was out there other than Kirill Kaprizov who was not on the ice.

Wild head coach John Hynes said after the practice that Kaprizov is dealing with an eye infection. Hynes said that Kaprizov is on antibiotics and the Wild are hoping he will be back soon.

With no Kaprizov the top unit was Vladimir Tarasenko, Marco Rossi, Joel Eriksson Ek, Matt Boldy and Zeev Buium.

Liam Ohgren, Ryan Hartman, Marcus Johansson, Danila Yurov and Jared Spurgeon made up the second power play unit. It will be interesting to see who slides down to the second unit when Kaprizov is back. Either Tarasenko or Rossi.

