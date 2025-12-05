Wild's Marco Rossi Ruled Out For Remaining Road Trip

The Minnesota Wild (15-8-5) ended its 12-game point streak on Thursday with a loss against the Calgary Flames (10-15-4).

Minnesota continues its road trip on Saturday against the last place Vancouver Canucks.

The Canucks are only the worst team in the league now because the Flames, who were last, just beat the Wild.

Marco Rossi has missed the last ten games with a lower-body injury. He skated with Andy Ness right before the Wild left to start the trip. The thought was that the center would join the Wild halfway through the trip and play in the back half.

Wild head coach John Hynes now says that Rossi will not play and they will see how he is doing on Tuesday when they return home.

