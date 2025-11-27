Wild's Marcus Foligno Exits Chicago Game With A Lower-Body Injury

The Minnesota Wild injury woes continue as another forward left with an injury. In Chicago on Wednesday, Marcus Foligno got hurt.

Already without Marco Rossi, Ryan Hartman and Vladimir Tarasenko from the forward group, Foligno left towards the end of the second period with a lower-body injury.

Foligno, 34, has played in all 22 games this year and has two assists. In his 23rd game of the season, Foligno recorded two shots and three hits. He left with around five and a half minutes left.

The injury came when Foligno went to get the puck from Blackhawks' forward Oliver Moore. He hit Moore from behind and got tangled with him.

Foligno's left knee hit the back of Moore and sort of twisted a bit. Foligno then skated slowly to the bench with his left leg dragging behind.

