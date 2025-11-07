Wild's Tyler Pitlick Ejected From Carolina Game For Hit To The Head On Hurricanes' Jalen Chatfield

During the first period of the Minnesota Wild's game against the Carolina Hurricanes, Tyler Pitlick received a match penalty for a hit to the head of defenseman Jalen Chatfield.

Pitlick, 34, has played in nine games this year for the Wild. He has zero points and 24 hits. After his hit on Chatfield, Pitlick got in a fight with Hurricanes' captain Jordan Staal.

Chatfield did not return to the game following the hit.

Pitlick was assessed a match penalty for an illegal check to the head. He is also automatically suspended pending league approval. He finished the game with 20 penalty minutes on 1:33 of ice time. Three shifts.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com.

Recent Minnesota Wild Stories

Hurricanes Defenseman Jalen Chatfield Exits Game With Injury Following Headshot

A brutal headshot sidelines defenseman Jalen Chatfield, marking the Hurricanes' fourth blueline regular injured this season.

- Wild Place Prospect On Waivers For Purpose Of AHL Assignment.

-'No One Else Is Going To Do It For Us': Wild Searching For Answers.

- Wild's Brock Faber Confronts His Early Season Struggles: 'I'm Better Than This'

- Wild Acquire Former Top Prospect From San Jose In A Trade.