    Wild's Tyler Pitlick Ejected From Carolina Game For Hit To The Head On Hurricanes' Jalen Chatfield

    Nov 7, 2025, 02:27
    Nov 7, 2025, 02:27
    Nov 7, 2025

    A dangerous head contact from Tyler Pitlick sidelines Jalen Chatfield, igniting a fight and potentially a league suspension.

    During the first period of the Minnesota Wild's game against the Carolina Hurricanes, Tyler Pitlick received a match penalty for a hit to the head of defenseman Jalen Chatfield.

    Pitlick, 34, has played in nine games this year for the Wild. He has zero points and 24 hits. After his hit on Chatfield, Pitlick got in a fight with Hurricanes' captain Jordan Staal.

    Chatfield did not return to the game following the hit.

    Pitlick was assessed a match penalty for an illegal check to the head. He is also automatically suspended pending league approval. He finished the game with 20 penalty minutes on 1:33 of ice time. Three shifts.

    Nov 6, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Hurricanes center Jordan Staal (11) fights Minnesota Wild center Tyler Pitlick (19) during the first period at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images

