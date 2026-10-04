Wild Seeing Shades Of Mats Zuccarello As Maxim Shabanov Continues To Build Chemistry With Kirill Kaprizov

Maxim Shabanov is beginning to find his footing alongside Kirill Kaprizov, with teammates already seeing some similarities to Kaprizov's longtime linemate Mats Zuccarello.
ST. PAUL, Minn. — For years, it rarely took much communication for Kirill Kaprizov and Mats Zuccarello to know what the other was thinking on the ice.
New linemate Maxim Shabanov isn't quite there yet.
Two games into his first season with the Minnesota Wild, Shabanov is still asking Kaprizov questions on the bench. Sometimes, apparently, more than once.
"Sometimes. He just ask me, 'Who go? Who go?'" Kaprizov said. "I say, 'You take Nick. I take Marcus.' I say, 'You take 71. I'm 17.' But today actually he asked me three times on the bench in the second period before one shift. Yeah, I yelled at him a little bit."
There may still be some communication to sort out, but the early returns from Shabanov's opportunity alongside Kaprizov have been encouraging.
Shabanov recorded his first point with the Wild in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Boston Bruins, setting up Kaprizov's power-play goal in the second period. Shabanov worked the puck from behind the net to Kaprizov, who finished the play to tie the game at 1-1.
It was another example of the playmaking ability that has made Shabanov an intriguing option alongside Minnesota's star winger.
The Wild entered this season needing to find a different dynamic around Kaprizov following Zuccarello's departure. Recreating years of chemistry isn't something that happens over a training camp and two regular-season games, and nobody is asking Shabanov to become Zuccarello.
But Jared Spurgeon has already noticed some similarities.
"Even in power play practice, the way he makes plays and some no-look passes, and just the chemistry he's creating with the guys," Spurgeon said. "Obviously it's not going to happen right away, but just the way he finds guys, and he's such a strong guy too on his skates that doesn't get bounced off. You can see the chemistry building."
That's an important distinction with Shabanov. At 5-foot-9, his game isn't built around size, but that hasn't prevented him from competing for possession or getting involved in puck battles.
That part of his game has stood out to Wild coach John Hynes as Shabanov has become more comfortable within Minnesota's system.
"The Nashville game and this game, all the way even through training camp I think I've said it all along that he seems like he's getting more and more comfortable not only with Kirill, I think with Yurov, but just his game in general," Hynes said. "He's playing a little bit faster."
For Hynes, the progress hasn't just been about what Shabanov can create with the puck. His work without it has allowed his offensive skill to show up more consistently.
"You can see that things are more connected with him without the puck and I think that allows him to get to the game that he wants," Hynes said. "And what I've liked about him too is his competitive nature. He's been in there and hard on puck battles and when he's had opportunities to make plays, he's made them."
Shabanov hasn't scored yet, but he has been close. He hit another post against Boston and generated looks at five-on-five while also contributing on the power play.
Quinn Hughes has seen the same progression, although he cautioned against making too much out of two games.
"He's been good," Hughes said. "Made a couple nice plays on the five-on-three and had some looks five-on-five. We're two games in. I mean, it's gonna be a long year. You know, everyone's gonna have games where they're on it and games where they're not just because there's so many games. But yeah, it's been a good start."
Kaprizov seems even more confident that Shabanov is close to being rewarded.
"He's good. He played a really good two games," Kaprizov said. "He's skating really well. He hit post again today but I think next game he should score."
The challenge for anyone playing alongside Kaprizov is finding a way to complement one of the NHL's most creative offensive players without simply waiting for him to create everything himself.
Zuccarello mastered that over years alongside Kaprizov. He could find him through tight passing lanes, anticipate where he was going and give the puck back to him in areas where Kaprizov could attack.
Two games aren't enough to put Shabanov anywhere near that level of chemistry. They're enough, however, to begin seeing why Minnesota believes the pairing can work.
Shabanov can make plays in tight areas. He competes for pucks despite his size. Spurgeon is already seeing some of the no-look passes and playmaking that remind him of Zuccarello, while Hynes is seeing a player becoming faster and more connected within the Wild's structure.
And most importantly, Shabanov is beginning to create with Kaprizov rather than simply playing next to him.
The communication may still require a few questions from Shabanov — and occasionally a little yelling from Kaprizov — but two games into their partnership, the chemistry is beginning to show.
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