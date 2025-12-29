Wild Send David Jiricek Down To American Hockey League

The Minnesota Wild made a few roster moves on Sunday. First they made a trade early Sunday morning with the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Sending prospect Michael Milne to the Bolts for a 6-foot-3 power forward with 179 career NHL games.

Minnesota also made another move. The newly acquired forward will go to the American Hockey League (AHL) and play for the Iowa Wild.

Speaking of the Iowa Wild, Minnesota sent down defenseman David Jiricek.

Jiricek, 22, has played in 18 games this season for Minnesota and has zero points and five hits. This is the third time the sixth overall pick has been sent down to the AHL this season.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com.

Recent Wild Stories

Quinn Hughes Is Now Third All-Time In This Elite American Defenseman Category

Quinn Hughes notched his 27th three-assist game, climbing past a legend and into elite company among American defensemen.

- Minnesota Wild Set Franchise Record Heading Into Holliday Break.

- 'You Want To Get Out Of Your Zone': Why Quinn Hughes Changes The Game For The Wild.

- 'We Want To Compete For The Stanley Cup': Why Bill Guerin Went All In.

- When The Ice Shrinks, The Wild's Game Is Built To Hold Up.

- 'Sometimes You Gotta Look Yourself In The Mirror': Matt Boldy's Message Has Now Become The Wild's Mantra.