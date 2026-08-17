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Wild's Jesper Wallstedt Makes NHL Network's Top 10 Goalies Right Now List

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Michael DeRosa
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He certainly has earned it.

Minnesota Wild goalie Jesper Wallstedt had a very good 2025-26 season, and he has now been rewarded because of it.

This is because the NHL Network has given Wallstedt the No. 9 spot on its Top 10 Goalies Right Now list

Seeing Wallstedt be named a top-10 goalie in the NHL is entirely understandable. He took a major step in the right direction this past season with the Wild and was certainly a reason for their success. 

In 35 games this past season, Wallstedt posted an 18-9-6 record, a 2.61 goals-against average, and a .916 save percentage. He also appeared in 10 playoff games for the Wild this past spring, recording a .909 save percentage and a 2.77 goals-against average.

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When noting that this was Wallstedt's first full season in the NHL, there is no question that he had an impressive year. Now, he will be looking to build off it during the 2026-27 season with the Wild from here. 

With Wallstedt being only 23 years old, he still very much has the potential to break out even further for the Wild. It will be intriguing to see if he can do just that from here. 

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